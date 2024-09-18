Emily Atack stuns fans with red carpet appearance months after welcoming baby

Rivals star Emily Atack has glammed up for a stunning red carpet appearance months after becoming a mum.

Actress Emily, 34, became a mum to her son Barney in June with her boyfriend Dr Alistair Garner.

On Tuesday evening, Emily got dressed up for the Rivals screening – a new Disney+ show which she stars in.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily Atack (@emilyatack)

Emily Atack on Instagram

The Inbetweeners star looked gorgeous in a black Odd Muse mini dress, tights and heels.

Emily styled her blonde hair in bouncy curls as she smiled in a few Instagram pictures.

You don’t look like you have had a baby. Love your dress.

Meanwhile, alongside the pics, she wrote: “RIVALS PROMO DAY!”

Her fans were in awe over her appearance as one person gushed: “You don’t look like you have had a baby. Love your dress. You look fabulous.”

In addition, another wrote: “You look stunning!”

Emily became a mum in June (Credit: Cover Images)

Meanwhile, someone else said: “Em you look incredible! Can’t wait to watch Rivals.”

Back in June, I’m A Celebrity star Emily announced the arrival of her son Barney. Alongside a beautiful black and white picture of the moment Barney was born, Emily wrote: “We have a beautiful son. Barney James Garner. All my dreams have come true.”

The star has already returned to work, starring in Rivals. The series is an adaptation of the 1988 Jilly Cooper book of the same name.

Emily stars alongside the likes of David Tennant, Danny Dyer and Katherine Parkinson.

Actress Emily looked incredible at a red carpet event this week (Credit: ITV)

Emily Atack baby

Meanwhile, recently, Emily wowed her fans again as she posed in a swimsuit while taking a deserved break from work.

The star enjoyed a week of sun in Mojácar, Spain. She shared photos of the trip, including ones of her, Alistair and Barney enjoying the pool and the sun.

Another picture showed Emily looking incredible in a blue swimsuit. She captioned the post: “‘I’m more comfortable in myself as each year passes. It enables me to allow the opinions of others to evaporate.’ – Kate Winslet.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily Atack (@emilyatack)

Meanwhile, fans appeared wowed by Emily’s appearance. One person wrote: “You look incredible, what a hot mama.”

Read more: Emily Atack fans hit back as she’s cruelly trolled over new photo of baby son Barney

In addition, another added: “Hope I look this amazing after giving birth.”

What do you make of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.