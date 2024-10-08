Emily Atack has addressed “hurtful” claims that she’s dating her cousin.

The actress, 34, welcomed a son called Barney with her partner, Alistair Garner. Emily and Alistair’s relationship has made headlines in recent months amid claims they’re step-cousins.

In a new interview, Emily has opened up about the “hurtful” and “damaging” headlines written about her romance.

Emily has hit back at “hurtful” claims she’s dating her cousin (Credit: Cover Images)

Emily Atack on claims she’s dating her ‘cousin’

Speaking to The Guardian, Emily said: “There were so many articles which were really hurtful, trying to make out there was something untoward about my relationship. There were headlines saying that I was dating my cousin, which is very damaging, very awful.

“We’re not related in any way. I think some family members found that very tough. It’s anger towards women. Men are so angry with sexy women.

“It’s like, ‘We’ll give you a little bit of power, but not too much. Here, you look nice on this front cover, but also, you’re a fat, ugly pig.'”

Alistair is Emily’s aunt’s husband’s son from a previous marriage, therefore they have been dubbed ‘step-cousins’ in the press.

The couple welcomed their first child together in June.

Alongside a beautiful black and white picture of the moment Barney was born, Emily wrote: “We have a beautiful son. Barney James Garner. All my dreams have come true.”

Before welcoming her son, Emily opened up about the horrific trolling she received whilst pregnant.

Emily has faced her fair share of trolling (Credit: ITV)

Appearing on Loose Women in March, Emily said she “naively thought that being pregnant would kind of protect me from online abuse in some way”.

The star added: “People were writing., ‘You think you’re so superior to everyone else, constantly touching your bump.’ I thought, what world are we living in?”

