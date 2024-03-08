Emily Atack admits ‘I thought being pregnant would protect me from online abuse’ as she details cruel trolling

Inbetweeners star Emily Atack appeared on Loose Women today (March 8) and discussed her pregnancy journey so far.

Emily Atack and boyfriend Alistair Garner announced they were expecting their first child before the New Year via her Instagram page. Sharing a snapshot of her growing baby bump, Emily admitted she has “never been so happy and utterly terrified at the same time”.

Emily on moment she found out she was having a baby boy

While sitting on the panel alongside Kaye Adams, Frankie Bridge, Linda Robson and Nadia Sawalha, Emily revealed she feels “extremely connected to my body in ways that I’ve never been before”.

Speaking about finding out that she’s having a baby boy, she revealed how she and Alistair found out about the sex.

I’m eating the things I want to eat, I’m not worrying about my weight.

“We weren’t going and I’d been very sick, the sickness is very, very tough and then we were at the scan and he said: ‘Do you want to know?’ and I said: ‘Can you write it down on a piece of paper but not show us?’ and then when we get home, we’ll do like a mini gender reveal to the family you know,” she said. “We did that and I couldn’t believe it because everybody told me: ‘You’re definitely having a girl,’ because of the sickness, you know all those myths, but it’s a boy!”

Emily said being pregnant has changed the way she feels about her body, stating that it’s “liberating”.

She continued: “I don’t have to breathe in and worry about all those things that you’d worry about on a red carpet. Not even just on the red carpet, just as a woman. We’re self-conscious walking to the shops sometimes you know. I’ve just let all those things go, I’m eating the things I want to eat, I’m not worrying about my weight. I spend my life worrying about my weight, I do.”

Emily’s first baby will be a boy (Credit: ITV)

‘I naively thought that being pregnant would kind of protect me from online abuse’

Admitting that she’s been criticised for many things, Emily said that cradling her baby bump is a new one to add to the list.

She said she “naively thought that being pregnant would kind of protect me from online abuse in some way”. However, it hasn’t.

Emily continued: “People were writing: ‘You think you’re so superior to everyone else, constantly touching your bump.’ I thought, what world are we living in?”

Defending herself, Emily said she is simply a “young woman” who is “excited” for her first baby. She also said that she “can’t wait” to meet her little boy.

