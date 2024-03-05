Emily Atack reveals she’s expecting a baby boy with step-cousin Alistair Garner

Emily Atack revealed she is expecting a baby boy during an interview on BBC Breakfast today (March 5).

The actress announced she was pregnant and “over the moon” at the end of last year.

The actress, 34, is currently six months pregnant will welcome the tot with her nuclear scientist boyfriend – and step-cousin – Dr Alistair Garner in April 2024.

It’s a boy – Emily Atack revealed the gender of her unborn baby earlier today (Credit: BBC)

Emily Atack expecting a baby boy

Emily was on BBC Breakfast to speak about her new campaign to bring about a change to sex consent laws for both men and women. And, while chatting about the Right to Equality movement, Emily revealed that she is expecting a little bby boy.

She said: “I’m six months [pregnant] and I wasn’t going to say this, but I am going to say this – I’m having a boy.”

Emily then added: “So I want him to be a part of a really positive change and I want him to grow up knowing he can talk about these things openly and enjoy his life. I want him to be on the right side of history.”

Pregnancy announcement

Taking to Instagram, Emily announced the happy news she was expecting on December 30.

She wrote: “Hello everyone. It’s been a little while but I’m back with some news. I’m delighted to share with you all that we’re having a baby!! I’ve never been so happy and utterly terrified at the same time. Please go easy on me.”

She continued; “Every day is mixed with thrill, fear, joy, hysteria, topped off with a lot of vomiting. A bit like when you’ve just stepped off of the Oblivion at Alton Towers on a hangover. I’ve got to know my body on such an insane level. It’s made me appreciate the one I’ve been given SO much. I’m doing my absolute best to make it a home for the little squid I’m growing.

“We can already sense the baby is reclined on a mattress of peanut butter and jam sandwiches in there, demanding more chocolate buttons. I’m so happy to be writing all of this to you all. You’ve always stuck by me through the years, and do stick around to watch me enter my mum era. Christ. Let’s go.”

‘Perfect end to her year’

According to The Sun, a friend close to Emily revealed the actress is “delighted by the happy news” and was excited to tell her family too.

They added: “It’s the perfect end to her year and she feels over the moon. Emily is more than ready to be a mum and it is something she has dreamed of her whole life. Her relationship with Alistair has gone from strength to strength and they’ve moved in together.”

Emily Atack announced she is pregnant (Credit: This Morning)

Emily’s friend continued: “Family is everything to her. She comes from a big family and is really close to all her siblings. So she can’t wait to start one of her own. They’ve all rallied around her and are delighted in the joyous occasion.”

According to the Daily Mail, Emily was pictured getting cosy with her scientist boyfriend back in September. An onlooker told The Sun: “Emily was deep in conversation with Alistair. She had a cocktail and Alistair ordered a beer. Emily looked to be having a great time and couldn’t stop smiling. When they left they were holding hands.”

