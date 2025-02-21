Former soap star and 2023 Strictly champion, Ellie Leach, has been spotted selling some of her preloved clothes on Vinted.

Ellie, who starred as Faye Windass on Coronation Street for 12 years, recently told followers that she had been left without a job.

At the end of last year she starred as Miss Scarlett in the touring production of Cluedo 2, but this wrapped back in November.

“Working lunch (we are booking a holiday),” she said as she shared a picture of a pal booking them some time away in the sun on her Insta Story.

She went on to explain: “She’s a student and I’m unemployed.”

‘Unemployed’ Ellie Leach takes to Vinted

But it seems Ellie has been making the most of her time off acting with a big wardrobe clearout.

“Selling some bits on my Vinted if anyone fancied having a look!” the stylish star linked her preloved clothing account @ellielouiseleach on her Instagram.

Bargains up for grabs from Ellie’s wardrobe include some classy event dresses, several worn only once. She’s also selling a selection of high heels for prices as low as £4!

Ellie Leach is having a wardrobe clearout on Vinted, after being left ‘unemployed’ (Credit: Cover Images)

‘All grown up’

One of Ellie’s reasons for signing up for Strictly post-Corrie was for people to get to know the real her.

“People have seen me grow up on Corrie and might still think that I am still that schoolgirl, but hopefully people can see that I am grown up now.

“I want people to know me for me rather than as a character.”

So what’s next for Ellie? Here’s hoping she has some exciting plans in the pipeline.

