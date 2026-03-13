Ed Sheeran admits difficulty with wife Cherry as he shares update on her cancer battle

Ed Sheeran has issued a rare update about his wife, Cherry, following her battle with cancer.

The 35-year-old musician has kept his personal life very private throughout his career. But he has previously revealed that his wife, Cherry Seaborn faced a terrifying health scare while she was pregnant.

And now, in a new interview, Ed has opened up on how she is doing now, while reflecting on just how bad things were for him when he first found out about the news.

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Ed’s given a rare update on Cherry’s health (Credit: YouTube)

Ed Sheeran recalls ‘worst week’ of his life

Appearing on the newest episode of the US podcast, Friends Keep Secrets, Ed spoke to hosts Benny Blanco, Lil Dicky and Kristi Batalucco about the horrendous time.

Because, not only did Ed Sheeran discover that his wife was ill but he also lost his best friend, Jamal Edwards – son of Loose Women star Brenda. And then later that same week, another one of his close friends, Shane Warne passed away.

He shared: “The day Cherry rang me up and said that she had cancer. That was probably one of the worst days.

“That was actually probably the worst week, because Jamal died that week, as well. Then we went straight into the court case. And then Shane died on the first day of court.”

When asked about Cherry’s health now, Ed confirmed that she had her operation. But the reason it was so difficult for him to deal with was because she was expecting their second child at the time.

He explained: “She’s fine. I mean, she had the operation. She was pregnant at the time, so that’s why it was difficult. She had the operation to remove the tumour after she had given birth to our second child.

“Thankfully, touch wood, totally fine. It was [bleep]ing scary.”

Cherry and Ed have two daughters (Credit: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com)

Ed’s wife Cherry’s cancer battle

The update on Cherry’s health comes after Ed first revealed the terrible news in 2023. While announcing his album, Subtract, Ed admitted some huge life events are what inspired the songs.

He heartbreakingly revealed at the time: “Within the space of a month, my pregnant wife got told she had a tumour, with no route to treatment until after the birth.

“My best friend Jamal, a brother to me, died suddenly and I found myself standing in court defending my integrity and career as a songwriter. I was spiralling through fear, depression and anxiety.

“I felt like I was drowning, head below the surface, looking up but not being able to break through for air.”

Thankfully, Cherry successfully welcomed their second baby, Jupiter in May 2022. The couple already had another daughter, Lyra Antarctica, born in August 2020.

Read more: Ed Sheeran’s appearance on The One Show blasted by viewers: ‘Have some respect!’

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