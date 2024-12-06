EastEnders: Nish’s dodgy doctor is related to past Walford serial killer, fans predict

EastEnders fans believe Nish Panesar’s dodgy doctor is actually related to a former killer on the famous square.

Over in the soap this week, a prison-bound Nish paid the Dr Marsh, to lie to his family and tell them that he was days away from death. Later on, Nish then made a shock prison escape – before heading back to Walford, where he is currently hiding, ready to get his revenge on ex-wife Suki and her new fiancée Eve.

But a new fan theory suggests that Dr Marsh has a major link to a past soap bad guy.

Nish managed to escape thanks to the dodgy doctor (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders Nish planning revenge

During Wednesday’s EastEnders episode (December 4) as a ‘dying’ Nish was being taken to a hospice, two armed men stopped the ambulance and Nish was able to leave.

Clearly in on it, Nish told the mysterious men to take him back to Walford… The police were quick to inform Suki and her family about Nish going missing, leaving them startled.

Later on though, the dodgy doctor paid them a visit. He apologised to the family for agreeing to Nish’s transfer. He then shared that without his medication, Nish will die in a matter of days.

Fans have ‘worked out’ who the doctor is ‘related’ to (Credit: BBC)

Nish working with dodgy doctor on EastEnders

However, at the end of Thursday’s episode (December 5), the dodgy doctor went and visited Nish – who was hidden away underground in the Square.

The doctor gave Nish the rest of his meds and Nish handed him the rest of the cash to pay off his gambling debts.

But in what would be a big twist, viewers have ‘worked out’ the real identity of Nish’s dodgy doctor.

Fans think he could have links to Gray (Credit: BBC)

Dodgy doctor’s identity ‘revealed’

On a Reddit post, fans couldn’t help but notice how much the doctor looks like past villain Gray Atkins. So much so, that some think they could be related.

“Is the prison doctor that’s helping Nish the same actor that played Gray???? Debating with the family at the moment,” said one person. Someone else wrote: “Brothers?”

A third chimed in: “I thought that too!!! He looks just like him!” Another said: “He looks strikingly similar. I thought the same thing at first.”

Fans will recall Gray caused plenty of terror and heartache during his time on the soap from 2019 to 2022. He murdered Tina Carter, Kush Kazemi and also his wife Chantelle Atkins.

