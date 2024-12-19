GB News presenter Eamonn Holmes has posted on Instagram about how he misses his late mother, who died two years ago.

This week, Eamonn also revealed that he requires the use of a wheelchair. It came amid his struggles with his health recently. On top of that, and his split from Ruth Langsford, Eamonn is still coming to terms with the loss of his mother.

Ruth and Eamonn announced their separation earlier this year (Credit: Loose Women/YouTube)

GB News presenter Eamonn Holmes shares what he wants for Christmas

Eamonn Holmes posted on Instagram that he misses his mum at Christmas.

“When folk ask me ‘What do you want for Christmas?’,” he wrote. “Three Christmases without you now Mum, and you are still top of my wish list.”

He shared a photo of him and his mum sitting next to each other. This will be his third Christmas following her passing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eamonn Holmes OBE (@eamonnholmes)

Josephine, or Josie, died at the age of 93 in November 2022.

Eamonn announced the news via social media, writing at the time that she was “reunited with Daddy now”.

“My 4 amazing brothers and I said ‘goodbye’ for the last time to our beautiful mum Josie this afternoon. She’s at last reunited with Daddy now. That is our only consolation,” he wrote.

“We loved and will miss her so much. Every time I visited her she came to the door to bless me with Holy Water and wave goodbye. Now, sadly, it is Goodbye Mummy.”

The following Mother’s Day, he posted a video of her reading a newspaper. He wrote in the caption that it was his “first year without a Mother on Mother’s Day”.

“But I did an interview last year where I said how much I loved her,” he added. “How glad I am I did. As you can see she seemed pretty happy.”

Eamonn lost his mother Josie in November 2022 (Credit: This Morning/YouTube)

Eamonn Holmes likes Ruth Langsford’s social media post in support of mum

Earlier this week, Loose Women panellist Ruth Langsford posted on social media about her mum Joan’s hospitalisation.

She reassured people that Joan wouldn’t need surgery, and instead just needed time to rest and heal.

In a move that surprised some, Eamonn Holmes then proceeded to like Ruth’s Instagram post updating her followers about a recent hospital visit.

“Hospital visit,” she wrote. “Thank you all so much for your lovely messages and well wishes for my darling Mum.

“She’ll be in hospital for a bit longer yet, but she’s in pretty good spirits, considering. I hope she’ll be home for Christmas.”

Eamonn and Ruth were married for 14 years but announced their separation seven months ago.

Read more: GB News in chaos as presenters Mark Dolan axed and Isabel Webster replaced

So, what’s on your Christmas list this year? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.