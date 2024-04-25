Star of Strictly Dianne Buswell had her Instagram followers feeling emotional after revealing her dad had completed his cancer treatment.

Dianne revealed that her father had been having treatment for the past six months and rang the bell after 12 rounds of chemo.

Dianne’s father Mark completed his 12 rounds of chemo (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Dianne Buswell on Instagram

In an Instagram video post shared five hours ago (April 25), Dianne posted a series of clips of herself with her father Mark during his cancer journey. Some of the other content featured her dad in hospital.

“I am so so PROUD of you it’s been a tough road but you have always done it with a smile and a thumbs up. I know you were scared and I know it was not easy but you have done it, I wish so much I could be there right now and just cuddle you,” Dianne wrote in a lengthy caption.

“[You are] my hero and you have made me realise we all have so much more strength then we think. And to my beautiful mum who has not left your side and been the best support system ever thank you,” she continued.

“Us kids are so lucky to have you both we love you so much. Now we need to book that trip in back to UK for the both of you.”

Amy Dowden’s message to Dianne Buswell

Many of Dianne’s Strictly co-stars flooded the comments section to express how happy they were for the Australian dancer.

“Argh I’m crying! So happy for you all. Well done mark, you absolute hero and to my gorgeous friend @diannebuswell I know how strong you have been and I’m so proud of you. Celebrations are in order and a big party when you’re in the UK xxx,” Amy Dowden wrote.

“YESSSSS!!! Mark you have been a warrior and @diannebuswell absolutely a strong rock. We cannot wait to celebrate all together eating a good and biiiig pizza. This made my smile,” Vito Coppola shared.

“Amazing!” Fleur East added.

Dianna received floods of support from her followers (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Fans were also feeling emotional.

“Well I cried seeing this what a trooper what a team what a family,” one user wrote.

“This just made me cry. Sending you so much love, what incredible news,” another said.

“Awwww that’s so heartwarming. Bless his heart,” a third shared.

