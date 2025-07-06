Strictly’s Dianne Buswell flooded with support as she announces grandfather’s death: ‘He will always be proud of you’

Strictly Come Dancing star Dianne Buswell had fans rallying around with support after the death of her grandfather aged 99.

The dancer, 36, – who joined the BBC show in 2017 – announced the sad news this weekend on Instagram that her “pop” had passed away.

Dianne took to her social media to share a heartbreaking tribute and her fans were quick to send their support to the heartbroken star.

Dianne has shared her sadness (Credit: ITV)

Dianne Buswell announces grandfather’s death

On Saturday (July 5) Strictly star Dianne told her followers that her beloved grandfather had passed away.

In a sweet post, Dianne included several videos that captured heartwarming moments between the pair. One showed the TV star surprising her grandfather in Australia after her recent Strictly Come Dancing win.

“Rest in peace pop you were 99 years young thank you for all the stories and I just know you will be up there dancing with Nan already,” Dianne penned in the caption.

‘So sorry to hear this’

Rushing to the comments section, fans rallied around Dianne and sent their support. One person penned: “I’m so sorry. Sending you lots of love and hugs to you and your family. Just know he will always be proud of you.”

Someone else added: “Oh sweetheart, I’m so so sorry to hear this sad news he will be forever proud of you. Sending lots of love to you.”

A third chimed in: “Sending you all the love beautiful family so sorry to hear this thinking of you all.”

Another also wrote: “99 years young and etched in our hearts forever. Sending you and the family all my love always.”

She was supported by fans (Credit: ITV)

Dianne’s second heartbreaking family loss

The sad news of Dianne’s grandfather’s death comes after her nan passed away in March.

She wrote on Instagram at the time alongside a tribute: “Rest in peace nan.”

The Strictly favourite added: “Love you very much I’m so grateful I was home to say goodbye to such a special lady in my life, now go be with pop he has been patiently waiting for you.”

