‘What is wrong?!’ Concerns for This Morning host Dermot O’Leary as viewers declare ‘he’d rather be anywhere else!’

This Morning host Dermot O’Leary left viewers concerned over his behaviour during today’s (March 20) episode.

For Friday’s show, Dermot was joined by his regular co-presenter Alison Hammond. For today’s installment, they welcomed guests such as Sarah Beeny and Nik and Eva Speakman, to name a few.

However, instead of the guest appearances, it was Dermot that left fans at home slightly distracted…

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Dermot was joined by regular co-host Alison (Credit: YouTube)

Dermot O’Leary on This Morning

Dermot and his co-host Alison are no strangers to entertaining the nation. With their bubbly personalities and energetic energy, the pair have since become an iconic duo on the ITV daytime programme.

“I want one of what Dermot’s had… he’s very animated today,” one user joked on Facebook.

However, another appeared more concerned: “What is wrong with Dermot? He can’t sit still??”

Meanwhile, over on X, formerly Twitter, someone insisted the 52-year-old didn’t look like he wanted to be at work today.

“Dermot has got to the point on #ThisMorning where he genuinely looks like he’d rather be *anywhere* else, but needs the money,” they said.

“What the bloody hell has Dermot been taking this morning?” another questioned.

Viewers were concerned for Dermot today (Credit: YouTube)

‘The chemistry is off the scale!’

Meanwhile, others were happy to see Dermot and Alison kickstart their Friday morning.

“Petition to make Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond the full-time presenters on the show. The chemistry is off the scale!” one wrote on X.

“Love Alison, you go girl xx,” another shared.

“Having Dermot, Alison and Kate on the show together is perfect. Love them all. Upbeat, fun, happy, positive!” a third remarked.

‘We’re like family’

While speaking to The Times in 2023, Dermot reflected on his role at This Morning while discussing his friendship with Alison.

“This is only my third year of being on This Morning proper, but there’s 35 years of history to live up to. Why has it lasted so long? We reflect the country — our stories might be frivolous, serious, or uplifting,” he said.

“The presenters make a difference, too. If two people aren’t getting on, the viewers can see that.”

Dermot continued: “Alison Hammond, my co-host, and I didn’t really know each other when we started working together but now we’re like family. I think there’s an honesty to that.”

Read more: Dermot O’Leary offers his support as co-star opens up about living with cancer for nearly 20 years

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