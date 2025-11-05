Former Strictly Come Dancing star, Dame Denise Lewis, has split from her husband, after 17 years of marriage.

The Olympic gold medallist, 53, confirmed the news on Instagram this morning (November 5). She shared that they made the decision to split two years ago.

Denise Lewis has announced she has separated from her husband (Credit: Nils Jorgensen/INSTARimages)

Dame Denise Lewis announces marriage split

In white text on a black background, Denise penned: “After much thought and consideration, Steve and I decided to separate two years ago as a couple.

“This decision was made with mutual respect and care for one another after many meaningful years together. We remain grateful for the time we shared and the wonderful children created.”

Steve and I decided to separate two years ago as a couple.

The statement continued: “We value the kindness and support from our family and friends over the past two years and our priority moving forward is maintaining a positive co-parenting relationship and focusing on the well-being of those we care about most.”

Denise Lewis confirmed her split on Instagram (Credit: Instagram)

She finished up by adding: “We appreciate your understanding for privacy during this time and as we move forward.

She signed off the message simply: “Denise.”

The song Teardrop by Massive Attack poignantly played in the background.

The couple share three children (Credit: Nick Harvey/Shutterstock)

Who was Denise married to?

Denise married Steve Finan O’Connor, 60, in 2006. The couple reportedly met through mutual friends at the BRIT Awards.

Steve, son of the late comedian Tom O’Connor, is the former manager of UK pop group All Saints, as well as One Direction star Liam Payne, who tragically died last year.

The couple have three sons together, Ryan, 19, Kane, 17, and Troy, six.

Denise also has a daughter, Lauryn, 23, from a previous relationship with Belgian sprinter, Patrick Stevens.

Read more: Craig Revel Horwood sets record straight on retirement plans and future of BBC show: ’Strictly isn’t going anywhere’

You can share your thoughts on this story by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.