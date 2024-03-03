Dec Donnelly’s ‘gesture to Ant McPartlin’s ex Lisa Armstrong after being torn over divorce’

Saturday Night Takeaway star Dec Donnelly reportedly reached out to Lisa Armstrong, ex of presenting partner Ant McPartlin, following their split.

According to a tabloid report from June 2018, Dec texted Lisa – who married Ant in 2006 – to tell her: “Be strong.”

Makeup artist Lisa and Ant confirmed they would be divorcing in January 2018. The decree nisi was granted in October of that year.

But ahead of the final stage of their marriage split going through, Dec was said to have been “torn” by Ant and Lisa’s divorce battle.

Saturday Night Takeaway has returned for a twentieth series hosted by Ant and Dec (Credit: YouTube)

Dec Donnelly ‘texted estranged wife of Ant McPartlin’

The Sun claimed at the time of their June 2018 story that sources close to Lisa reckoned Dec contacted her for the first time since she and Ant broke up some months earlier.

Dec was said to have supported Ant following the January divorce announcement. But it was also claimed Dec got in touch with Lisa following a story from The Sun about Ant’s now-wife Anne-Marie Corbett.

He is said to have messaged Lisa: “You know where I am if you need to talk. Be strong.”

Ant McPartlin and Lisa Armstrong pictured together in 2013 (Credit: Cover Images)

‘Dec feels for Lisa and what she’s going through’

A source was also quoted as saying about Dec: “He is best friends with Ant. Theirs is like a marriage. But he also feels for Lisa and what she’s going through.

Dec doesn’t know what to do for the best.

“He doesn’t know what to do for the best. He’s not been in contact with Lisa since she and Ant split but decided he had to reach out after The Sun on Sunday revealed Ant’s new romance.

“He doesn’t want any ill-feeling. He’s in such a difficult position, especially with things getting more ugly.”

Just weeks after The Sun’s story, in August 2018, Ant announced he would be taking a break from TV. It followed his drink-driving incident in the March that saw him fined £86,000. He also entered rehab again.

In August 2021, Ant and Anne-Marie married. They are reportedly expecting a baby in June.

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway is repeated on ITV2, Sunday March 3, at 10.25am. It is also repeated on ITV on the same day at 1.15pm.

