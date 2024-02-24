Ant and Dec have insured each other and will get a payout when one of them dies: ‘It’s six figures I think, it’s big!’

Saturday Night Takeaway hosts Ant and Dec have insured one another in the event that one of them dies.

The multiple award-winning TV presenters have been a double act going back to the early 1990s. They first appeared on screen together as Byker Grove characters PJ and Duncan.

But they confirmed their status as a duo when they expanded into pop music, recording two albums under their Byker Grove identities before putting out a third under their real names.

Ant and Dec are said to have taken precautions (Credit: Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway YouTube)

Over the ensuing years, the Geordie pair have gone from strength to strength as showbiz superstars, fronting some of the biggest telly shows of the past few decades, including I’m A Celebrity, Britain’s Got Talent and Pop Idol.

And so, it may not seem all that surprising that Ant and Dec are believed to have made arrangements in case their telly partnership is threatened by circumstances beyond their control.

Ant and Dec take out life insurance

According to a report from 2017, Ant and Dec have huge six-figure insurance policies in the sad event one of them passes away.

Dec is quoted as previously telling Fabulous magazine: “I insure him and he insures me. If something were to happen, then the other one would get a payout.”

Ant joked: ‘I’ve got a big motive’ (Credit: Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway YouTube)

Furthermore, Ant added: “It’s six figures, I think. It’s big! But it’s not like anything evil is going to happen.”

It’s big! But it’s not like anything evil is going to happen.

Additionally, he reportedly went on to joke: “I think I would be the first suspect if we were together and Dec suddenly fell off a cliff! I’ve got a big motive.”

Imagine the premiums!

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway is on ITV, Saturday February 24, at 7pm.

