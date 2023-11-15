Sir David Jason has shared that he is now “on the mend” following a recent health scare.

The 83-year-old Only Fools and Horses legend was forced to pull out of the annual Only Fools and Horses Convention back in August. He revealed at the time that he needed an operation to have a “bionic body part fitted”. Instead, the convention has been postponed until January 2024.

David Jason health update

David broke the worrying news to his fans earlier this year with a post on his Facebook page.

Sir David Jason appeared on Lorraine today (Credit: ITV)

He said: “I am so very sorry for the disappointment and all the inconvenience it may cause but we are having to change the date of the forthcoming Only Fools and Horses Convention. Unfortunately, I have just been advised I need a new bionic body part fitted.”

I need a new bionic body part fitted

He then added humorously: “I won’t tell you which part it is, or you will all want one!”

Sir David on Lorraine

Today (November 15) made an appearance on Lorraine. The legendary actor was on the show to discuss his book being released in paperback, as well as his upcoming show with The Repair Shop’s Jay Blades.

During the chat, he revealed it was in fact his hip that had been operated on. But far more importantly, he shared the great news that the procedure was a success.

Sir David underwent an op recently (Credit: ITV)

Looking very chipper, David told Lorraine and the viewers at home: “I am fine. I’m having a little trouble getting the muscles back because I was so infirm for two to three weeks as it were. I wasn’t using the legs at all, that’s where I am at now, getting it back, doing some exercises and one thing and another. But the hip itself is WONDERFUL, thank you.”

Lorraine also played an amusing clip that David shared over the weekend, which has since gone viral on social media. It shows him dramatically throwing away his crutches backed by the Rocky theme tune.

Read More: David Jason makes sad admission about relationship with Only Fools co-star Nicholas Lyndhurst

You can go and share your well wishes for Sir David over on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.