Si King shares statement as Dave Myers honoured in bike ride out: ‘What a lovely gesture’

Hairy Bikers star Si King issued a statement after his late pal, Dave Myers was honoured over the weekend with a ride out.

Dave died in February following a battle with cancer. He was 66 years old.

Dave died in February (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers honoured in ride out

Over the weekend, thousands of bikers took to the road in honour of late TV star Dave. The bikers rode from Beverley in East Yorkshire up the coast to Whitby and then to Scarborough.

They raised money for Cancer Research. Dave shared his cancer diagnosis in 2022. Si announced his death in February this year.

Sean Martin of Bikers Escorts East Yorkshire came up with the idea as Dave and Si had done a similar route on their TV show.

“We just wanted to say thank you for everything he’s done, as a ambassador for motorcyclists up and down the country,” he told BBC News.

“They’ve been really good to the motorcycle community, so it’s our way of saying thank you to him,” he then added.

Mr Martin expected 3,000 riders to turn up, however 6,000 ended up coming.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Hairy Bikers (@hairybikers)

Si King issues statement as Dave Myers is honoured in ride out

Dave’s co-star and close pal, Si King, took to Instagram over the weekend to send support to the riders taking part in the heartwarming event.

He uploaded a snap of the bikes before the ride began.

“A message to all the riders taking part in today’s Memorial Ride Out for Dave Myers,” he captioned the post.

“I hope the ride out goes well for you all. Many many thanks for remembering Dave in this way. He would have loved it. Dave’s family, friends and I are really touched,” Si said.

“Love to you all, be safe. Si King x,” he then added.

Dave’s fans praised the tribute (Credit: BBC)

Fans took to the comment section of Si’s post to praise the “amazing” tribute to Dave.

“The turnout for Dave looks amazing Si. Good on everyone who took part. Much love to you xx,” one fan commented.

“Amazing tribute for an amazing person,” another then said.

“Ride safely everyone, Dave would have loved it, he will be watching over you all,” a third then wrote.

“Rest assured, Dave will be right at the front of that ride out,” another then commented.

Additionally, a fifth then said: “Oh my heart [heart emoji] it just shows how much he was loved, I’m proud of every single person involved today, Dave I bet will be watching, love to Si and Dave’s family.”

JOIN ED!’S ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Read more: Hairy Bikers star Si King says ‘projects will live on’ in new statement after Dave Myers’ death

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know what you think of this story.