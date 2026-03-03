‘Don’t believe everything you see on TV!’ Caravan owners reveal what Danny Dyer is really like once the cameras stop rolling

Ahead of the third episode of Danny Dyer’s new Dyers’ Caravan Park, residents on Priory Hill and Nutts Farm have told ED! what the EastEnders actor is really like when the cameras stop rolling.

Danny, who has invested in the holiday parks in Leysdown, Kent, will be on screen in the third episode of the debut series of the show tonight (March 3).

Joined by daughter Dani, the actor is attempting to bring back the Great British caravan holiday – but residents have told us: “Don’t believe everything you see on telly,” and questioned the impact Danny has actually had on the site…

Danny and Dani Dyer are trying to turn around the fortunes of a Kent caravan park (Credit: Sky)

‘If I’m honest, what did Danny do for us?’

In episode one, Danny called a residents’ meeting, with owners coming together to tell the actor of improvements they wanted made to the parks.

However, a year after filming started, it seems not much has actually changed…

As Sky recommissioned the series for season 2, one Priory Hill and Nutts Farm resident told ED!: “I didn’t realise that the residents had so many issues. If I’m honest, what did Danny do for us? He put a play park for the kids and that was it. What is going to happen this season? But I am happy with the site.”

Danny has divided opinion on Priory Hill and Nutts Farm (Credit: Sky)

‘Don’t believe everything you see on TV’

After complaints that the staff at the holiday parks seemed a little less-than-thrilled about Danny Dyer’s presence, residents came out in firm support of the workers. They commented that viewers “shouldn’t believe everything you see on TV”.

In the second episode, Danny and the management team clashed over his giant billboard at the side of the motorway advertising the parks. Danny appeared to get a dressing down, sparking speculation that the actor didn’t get on with the staff at Priory Hill and Nutts Farm.

However, these claims have now been shut down by the people that own holiday homes there.

“I have a van on Priory and I can honestly say you couldn’t have better staff than the boys and girls who work there. They are not arrogant or being horrible to Danny. It’s the way these programmes are edited – there was probably a lot more discussion on the billboard but the edited version chose to make it look like the boys were annoyed.

“Trust me, those boys get on with Danny like a house on fire,” declared one. “Like they say, don’t believe everything you see on telly!”

This week, Danny and Dani host an open day to try and sell a £70k caravan (Credit: Sky)

Danny Dyer hailed for ‘injecting new life’ into caravan park

Others, meanwhile, had words of praise for Danny and Dani.

“We have had a chalet on Priory since 2014 and l watched it and it made me laugh. It is true since Michael, the original owner, passed away it has not been the same. But Danny and Dani are injecting some new life into the park, and the staff should be grateful for it,” said another.

“100%. I stay on the touring park throughout the year and keep coming back. I can’t fault any of the staff and that’s what keeps me coming back time after time. Look forward to being back in March!” another said.

“Danny and Dani really have been wonderful – so warm and friendly, you wouldn’t think they were celebs. No airs and graces at all!” said another.

You can watch The Dyers’ Caravan Park tonight (March 3) on Sky One at 9pm.

