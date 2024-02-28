Dancing On Ice 2024 pro Colin Grafton left with ‘nowhere to say’ after being forced to leave Airbnb over ‘safety concern’

Dancing On Ice 2024 star Colin Grafton has issued a plea online as he asked for help after being told to leave his Airbnb.

The ice skater appeared on the latest series of the ITV show, partnered with Claire Sweeney. Sadly, the pair were booted from the competition and became the third couple to be voted out of the series.

But on Tuesday (February 27) he took to social media to ask for help – as he had been forced to leave his rental over a “safety concern”.

Claire scored 22 for her performance (Credit: ITV)

Dancing on Ice 2024 star Colin says ‘please help’

Taking to his X, formerly known as Twitter, account, Dancing On Ice star Colin wrote: “Hello @Airbnb_uk. I sincerely need your help. I have been asked to vacate my current airbnb rental on a ‘safety concern’, but am not getting any help on what to do next.”

He added: “I am currently in the midst of #DancingOnIce and now have nowhere to stay. Please help.”

Responding to his post, the Airbnb support account, said: “Hi Colin, we would like to take a closer look. Please DM us your email address associated with your Airbnb account together with the details of your concern. We’ll be here to support you further.”

Hello @Airbnb_uk I sincerely need your help. I have been asked to vacate my current airbnb rental on a “safety concern”, but am not getting any help on what to do next. I am currently in the midst of #DancingOnIce and now have nowhere to stay. Please help. — Colin Grafton (@ColinGrafton) February 27, 2024

What did Airbnb say about Dancing on Ice 2024 star Colin?

The company Colin dealt with has since told The Mirror: “The safety of our community is a priority, and our customer service team has apologised and helped the guest book a new listing at no extra cost.

I am currently in the midst of #DancingOnIce and now have nowhere to stay. Please help.

“With over 1.5 billion guest arrivals on Airbnb, issues are rare and our global Community Support team is available 24/7 to assist.”

Colin had to leave the property due to a ‘safety concern’ (Credit: CoverImages)

Colin on Dancing On Ice

The dancer was back on the skates for this year’s series. But just hours before the first live show in January, he was dealt a devastating blow.

Colin’s father suffered a stroke. This left his son wanting to “get on a flight right away” to be at his side. Sadly for Colin, his father, Roy, lives in Boston, US, meaning he couldn’t be at his side.

“At first, Colin wanted to get on a flight right away and be there for his family. But he knew his dad would want him to do the show, and Claire [Sweeney] has [been] incredibly supportive to him – she has been his rock,” a source told The Sun.

JOIN ED!’s ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Read more: Dancing On Ice viewers shocked by ‘inappropriate’ scenes Holly left red-faced

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.