Dancing On Ice viewers shocked by ‘inappropriate’ scenes last night as Holly left red-faced: ‘Bring on the Ofcom complaints’

On last night’s episode, Dancing On Ice 2024 left both Holly Willoughby and ITV viewers open-mouthed with a very steamy performance. The host even covered her face during the scenes that viewers have dubbed ‘inappropriate’.

An outpouring of TV fans took to social media to share their thoughts.

Viewers and hosts Holly and Stephen Mulhern were greeted with a very different performance on Sunday evening. The cast of Magic Mike stripped off to show of their toned physiques whilst gyrating to music.

Meanwhile, Holly looked slightly red-faced! The former This Morning star could be seen blushing and covering her face with a t-shirt tossed by the dancers.

Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern were left open-mouthed at the steamy display (Credit: Dancing On Ice via Youtube / ITV)

Dancing On Ice 2024

However, some Dancing On Ice fans felt that the performance was ‘inappropriate’. One wrote to social media: “Do we really need to see male strippers on Dancing On Ice? Inappropriate.”

Another added: “I’m not a prude but really don’t think magic Mike was a suitable choice for a family show.”

Do we really need to see male strippers on Dancing On Ice? Inappropriate.

A third chimed in: “Haha Holly hiding her face at Magic Mike performing lol.”

Holly covered her face during the performance (Credit: Dancing On Ice / ITVX / ITV)

A fourth fumed: “Magic Mike is now wholesome family viewing? What the [bleep] happened there?”

Another quipped: “Male strippers on prime time ITV. Bring on the ofcom complaints.”

Other viewers seemed to enjoy the show, with one joking: “I’d like to complain about that gratuitous Magic Mike routine. It wasn’t long enough.”

Another agreed: “Well that was by far the best part of Dancing On Ice tonight.”

Stephen also stripped off at one point, opening his shirt to show off his (fake) abs to announce that the votes were open. Holly exclaimed at this: “I can’t unsee that!”

Read more: Dancing On Ice star Eddie ‘the Eagle’ Edwards eliminated as viewers fume

Stephen showed off his abs… (Credit: Dancing On Ice / ITVX / ITV)

Who was voted off in the skate-off?

Eddie ‘the Eagle’ Edwards was sent home after the dreaded skate-off last night. He was up against former Love Island star Amber Davies.

After their elimination, Eddie’s pro partner Vicky Ogden gushed: “Eddie has been amazing to skate with.

“He’s just legendary and I watch him even on his own go out. He’s incredible to be around.”

Last night’s show was also Johnny Weir’s final week as a guest judge. Holly exclaimed: “Johnny, I can’t believe it, it’s your last week. We’ve absolutely loved having you here.”

JOIN ED!’S ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Dancing On Ice continues next Sunday (March 3) from 6.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Head over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to share your thoughts on the Magic Mike performance.