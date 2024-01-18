Dancing On Ice star Colin Grafton’s dad had a stroke hours before live show: ‘He wanted to get on a flight right away’

Dancing On Ice pro skater Colin Grafton, 32, was dealt a devastating blow, just hours before the first live show of the series on Sunday (January 14).

Colin’s father suffered a stroke on Sunday, leaving his son in a situation where he wanted to “get on a flight right away” to be at his side.

Colin is a skater on Dancing On Ice (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Dancing On Ice pro Colin Grafton dealt big blow

On Sunday, just hours before he was meant to take to the ice, Dancing On Ice star Colin found out that his father had suffered from a stroke.

Sadly for Colin, his father, Roy, lives in Boston, US, meaning he couldn’t be at his side.

“At first, Colin wanted to get on a flight right away and be there for his family. But he knew his dad would want him to do the show, and Claire [Sweeney] has [been] incredibly supportive to him – she has been his rock.” a source told The Sun.

Claire has been Colin’s ‘rock’ (Credit: ITV)

Colin’s dad suffers stroke before first live show

Another source said: “On the night of the first show of Dancing on Ice, Colin’s mum called him and to his surprise his dad was able to construct a few words and communicate to Claire and Colin to have a good show, saying ‘go get it’.

“This was very emotional for Claire and Colin before the show, bringing tears to all, and the wardrobe who was getting them in the dressing room. It was just moments before the first live show, which thankfully they were not competing in.”

Thankfully, Colin’s father is believed to be doing better than doctors expected, learning to regain his speech and movement.

Colin’s reps declined to comment when approached by ED! earlier today.

Love you Dad! You’re a fighter. Xo pic.twitter.com/I4ukgnWLZS — Colin Grafton (@ColinGrafton) January 16, 2024

Dancing On Ice star Colin Grafton shows support for dad

In an interview with The Sun at the Cirque Du Soleil premiere of Algeria at the Albert Hall last night (Wednesday, January 17), Colin praised ITV and his co-stars.

He said that the broadcaster, Claire, and his fellow skaters had been “incredible” with their support.

Colin also took to Twitter earlier this week to show his support for his dad.

“Love you Dad! You’re a fighter. Xo,” he tweeted, sharing a snap of his mum and dad holding him while he was a baby.

“Thinking of you and keeping you all in my prayers. Even my partner was asking after you, wishes you all the best xx,” one fan tweeted in reply.

“Keeping your dad in my prayers. Sending love n hugs too you all. Xxx,” another said.

Dancing On Ice continues on Sunday, January 21 at 6.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

