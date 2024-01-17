Dancing On Ice 2024 star Claire Sweeney has reportedly suffered a nasty injury in training and now her series debut is said to be in jeopardy.

The Coronation Street star, 52, is said to have hurt her knee in rehearsals with skate partner Colin Grafton.

Now, insiders have their fingers crossed that she’ll be well enough to take to the ice on Sunday (January 21)…

Claire’s injured herself on the ice (Credit: YouTube)

Dancing On Ice 2024: Injured Claire Sweeney in ‘great hands’

An insider claimed to The Sun: “Claire has been training really hard, but has managed to injure herself. She’s really gutted and is following the advice to help her back on her feet.

Everyone’s really hoping she will be okay for Sunday because she’s put so much effort into it.

A source close to Dancing on Ice added: “Claire is in great hands. ITV has medical support on site and health and safety across the board. The stars know the risks when joining the show, but they are fully looked after throughout. Everyone wishes Claire a speedy recovery.”

Clumsy Claire ‘a bit fearful’ ahead of debut

The news comes after Claire admitted that she’s naturally clumsy and finds the whole Dancing On Ice process “terrifying”.

Chatting to Dermot O’Leary and Josie Gibson on Monday’s This Morning (January 15), Claire confessed: “I’m clumsy at the best of times. They had a nice roast dinner on set yesterday and I’m walking back to my little dressing room, and I fell over with my roast dinner. Those steps going up to the dressing rooms. My partner’s going mad, he keeps holding me up, and that’s not on the ice!”

Asked if she’d been nervous about taking on the gig, Claire replied: “I was a bit fearful. I never used to care but now I’m a bit 50 and fearful. As you get older you do get more frightened of things and you don’t bounce up so quick. But then I thought, I’m going to get a new challenge, I’m going to conquer my fears, try and get a skater’s bum, lose a bit of weight. What’s not to like?”

‘You fall when you least expect it’

The actress, who plays divisive Cassie Plummer on Coronation Street, added: “You know what’s interesting about the ice? You have falls when you least expect it. And it’s not only a pyhsical thing, it’s a mental thing. So when I fall – and I put my shoulder out the other week, and I’ve done my wrist and stuff – it’s getting the confidence that when I come to those steps where I had the fall, of trying to not freak out when I’m coming to it.”

And when Dermot quipped that there are no soft landings on the ice rink, Claire said: “The ice is unforgiving.”

But the star has also been loving her time on ice. She said: “It’s thrilling. When you get it and you start gliding, it’s the most gorgeous feeling.”

Watch Claire’s Dancing On Ice debut Sunday (January 21) at 6.30pm.

