Cassie leaves Coronation Street fans fuming as Claire Sweeney admits worries viewers won’t vote for her on Dancing On Ice thanks to Cassie’s behaviour

Last night on Coronation Street (Wednesday, January 10), Cassie broke into Terry’s place and attacked him whilst making off with a bag of cash.

Evelyn was later taken to the police station as she was the last person seen with Terry before he was assaulted.

Coronation Street fans are now furious with Cassie as Claire Sweeney fears that this will impact her Dancing on Ice future.

Coronation Street: Cassie assaulted Terry

Yesterday on the cobbles, Cassie and Evelyn managed to get Roy to call a number about a potential puppy sale.

A woman called Joan answered and gave Roy her address to come and take a look at the puppy.

Cassie then turned up at Joan’s flat and pretended to have a dog food delivery for her. Joan then told her that it should go to ‘the doghouse,’ giving her the address of Terry’s place.

She then climbed through the window of ‘the doghouse’ and opened the cage to let the puppies out. However, she hadn’t planned on Evelyn having an argument with Terry outside.

As Terry entered the flat, Cassie put the puppies back and hit Terry on the head, knocking him out.

She then made off with the bag of cash. However, Craig later turned up and took Evelyn to the police station as she’d been spotted having a row with Terry in public before he was found unconscious.

Cassie failed to speak up and let her mum get accused for the assault on Terry.

Coronation Street fans furious with Cassie after puppy scenes

Corrie fans now want Cassie gone and are begging her to speak up and do the right thing in order to stop Evelyn from going to prison. They’re certainly not liking Cassie at the moment.

One Coronation Street viewer demanded: “Need to get rid of Cassie.”

i'd love Cassie to get done for knocking Terry out & for her to get killed in prison🤞

Another fan added: “I’d love Cassie to get done for knocking Terry out & for her to get killed in prison. To get shot of Cassie for good ahhh good times.”

A third person commented: “Cassie’s so annoying, she won’t even own up to this to get her own mam out of jail.”

Claire Sweeney opens up on Dancing on Ice fears

Cassie actress Claire Sweeney is set to compete on this year’s Dancing on Ice. However, with Corrie fans not liking Cassie, Claire now fears that this won’t help her when it comes to securing public votes.

She confessed: “My character is a bit unpleasant at times, so I don’t know how that’ll affect me with the judging and voting! With my character everything comes from good but then things go wrong for her!”

But, will Claire win over fans as she takes to the ice? Has she got what it takes to go and win?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

