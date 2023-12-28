Claire Sweeney insists Strictly experience will not help her on Dancing On Ice

Claire Sweeney has hit back at the idea that her experience of starring on Strictly will help her when she competes in Dancing On Ice in 2024.

Claire is just one of the famous faces who will take to the rink when the show returns next month.

The 52-year-old starred in the first series of the BBC show back in 2004. She was the fourth celebrity to be eliminated.

During a recent interview, when asked if her history will help her on Dancing On Ice, she simply told Prima magazine: “No.”

Claire will be paired with Colin Grafton on Dancing On Ice (Credit: Cover Images)

Claire Sweeney Dancing On Ice: ‘Experience is irrelevant’

She continued: “Whatever experience you’ve had, it’s irrelevant if you have the fear.

“I’m struggling to stop and I get nervous doing anything on my left leg because I feel my right side is stronger, so I said to the team, ‘Can I get a routine for someone who skates on a right leg and can’t stop?'”

Coronation Street star Claire has also admitted that she doesn’t have much experience on the ice either.

“I remember going to a rink when I was a kid and my brother had an accident so we never went again,” she continued.

S Club singer Rachel Stevens faced the same criticism when she took part in Dancing On Ice in 2022.

She was a runner-up on Strictly in 2008, but also insisted the experience did not help her. And it turns out she was right, as she was the third celebrity eliminated.

Claire competed on the first series of Strictly in 2004 (Credit: Cover Images)

Dancing On Ice 2024 stars

Rachel’s former bandmate Hannah Spearritt is one of the celebrities Claire will be competing against.

They will be joined by Greg Rutherford, who also competed on the BBC dance show in 2016.

Presenter Adele Roberts, Love Island winner Amber Davies, Made In Chelsea’s Miles Nazaire, and boxer Ricky Hatton will also compete.

Soap stars Ricky Norwood, Roxy Shahidi, and Ryan Thomas are donning their skates too, while ski jumper Eddie The Eagle and stand-up comedian Lou Sanders complete the line-up.

Read more: Dancing On Ice star Claire Sweeney keeps ‘fat’ photos of herself on her phone as motivation to stay in shape

Dancing On Ice will return in early 2024 on ITV1 and ITVX.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.