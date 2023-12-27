Dancing On Ice star Claire Sweeney keeps ‘fat’ photos of herself on her phone as motivation to stay in shape

Claire Sweeney has revealed how she’s managing her four-stone weight loss as she prepares for her stint on Dancing On Ice next year.

The Coronation Street star, 52, opened up about her weight-loss journey and how starting a new fitness regime after the birth of her son Jaxon, now eight, changed her life. Claire gained around three stone during pregnancy – bringing her up to a size 16 – but after a friend’s blunt comment about her weight, she started working out.

Claire is best known for starring on Channel 4’s Brookside in the 1990s. She has been paired up with professional skater Colin Grafton for the 2024 series of the ITV skating show. She joins the likes of Love Island star Amber Davies and Made in Chelsea star Miles Nazaire in the line-up.

In an interview with Closer, Claire revealed she is “loving” learning how to ice skate. However, she’s “so knackered” at the same time.

The soap star said: “You’re using muscles you didn’t know existed. But it’s a dream to be doing it. What a year I’ve had. Eurovision, Corrie and now Dancing On Ice! I’m very grateful.”

Speaking about the impact training is having on her body, Claire added: “I looked back to when I used to host 60 Minute Makeover and I didn’t realise what good nick my physique was in. That was my goal. I had two pictures on my phone. One of me fat and one of how I wanted to look.”

She continued: “I’m just absolutely knackered every evening. My original intention was to come home after training and do some Pilates in the evening, but I can’t do that. You’re in a constant squat position. Imagine spending two and a half hours in a squat! But it’s brilliant – I’m feeling great.”

This comes after Claire was dealt a blow ahead of the Dancing On Ice launch.

Claire lost four stone, dropping to size 10 after adopting a healthier lifestyle.

The star was candid as she previously spoke to Bella magazine, and revealed that it wasn’t easy: “It’s an everyday battle with eating because I love food,” she said.

Elsewhere, Claire said she signed up for DOI to battle her menopause anxiety. She told Prima: “I wanted to challenge myself.

“You get little vulnerabilities and anxieties with menopause and you start to lose your bottle as you get older, so I want to conquer some fears and get my confidence and chutzpah back. It’s going to be good for me. When I stepped onto the ice for the first time, I had this feeling of euphoria. It was such an adrenaline rush, I loved it – how great at 52 years of age.”

