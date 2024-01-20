Crossroads star Charmian Abrahams dies aged 96 as ‘devastated’ family pay tribute

Charmian Abrahams, star of iconic soap Crossroads, has died aged 96, her family have confirmed.

The actress, who appeared in the soap in the 80s, died after being hit by a delivery van, police have confirmed.

Charmian has died (Credit: West Midlands Police)

Crossroads star Charmian Abrahams dies

Charmian – best known for playing Mavis Hooper in the iconic soap – has sadly passed away at the age of 96.

She died in Harborne, near Birmingham on Monday (January 15).

In a statement, released through West Midlands Police, her family paid tribute to the actress.

“Charmian was a much-loved aunt and great-aunt and a dear friend to many,” they said.

“At 96 she was still full of life and energy and fiercely independent.”

Charmian Abrahams’ family pay tribute

Their statement continued.

“In her working life she had enjoyed a long career as an actor on stage and screen, performing alongside many great theatrical figures,” they said.

“We are devastated that her life has been brought to an end so suddenly and tragically, but we will treasure our memories of her zest for life and the many good times we shared with her.”

West Midlands Police have confirmed that she died after being struck by a delivery van on Monday.

They have confirmed that their Serious Collison Investigation Unit is still conducting enquiries into the collision.

Tributes have poured in on Twitter too. “So sad,” one fan tweeted. “Awful news,” another wrote.

“How very sad. She was a great Crossroads character. RIP Charmain,” a third said.

Charmian played Mavis Hooper on the soap (Credit: Shutterstock)

Life and Career of Crossroads star Charmian Abrahams

Charmian appeared in Crossroads between 1981 and 1985. She played the role of Mavis Hooper, wife of Sid Hooper.

She appeared in over 50 episodes before leaving the soap in 1985.

Before her stint on Crossroads, she had toured around Europe, Australia, and New Zealand with various theatre companies.

Her stints on the stage included roles in Precious Bane in 1957, Musical Playhouse in 1959, and BBC Sunday-Night Theatre in 1950.

She has also acted alongside acting royalty Sir Ian McKellen and Sir Noel Coward.

