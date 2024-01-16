Emmys 2024 viewers cry ‘ugly tears’ over poignant tribute to Matthew Perry: ‘Hard to watch’

Awards season 2024 is underway and Monday night (January 15) saw the turn of the Emmys, with Succession and The Bear amongst the big winners.

But it wasn’t just the acceptance speeches grabbing the attention of viewers, with many focused on the In Memoriam segment.

As Charlie Puth performed his hit See You Again alongside husband and wife The War and Treaty, photos of stars we have lost over the past year appeared on screen.

Famous faces who were paid tribute to include Angela Lansbury, Leslie Jordan, Len Goodman and Kirstie Alley.

And viewers started “ugly crying” when the music transitioned into a slowed down version of I’ll Be There For You by The Rembrandts – the theme tune of Friends.

Friends star Matthew was featured in the Emmys 2024 In Memoriam segment (Credit: YouTube)

Friends fans react to Emmys 2024 tribute

Matthew Perry, who played Chandler Bing on the hit sitcom, then appeared on screen.

Viewers flocked to X, formerly known as Twitter, to react to the moving moment.

One wrote: “Lost it when Matthew Perry came on and they were singing I’ll Be There For You. Crying ugly tears.”

A second added: “I was not ready for Matthew Perry at the end.”

“Wow the Friends theme song/Matthew Perry tribute at the #Emmys really just took me out,” a third penned.

Another wrote: “Matthew Perry’s part OH PICK ME UP OFF THE FLOOR I’M UNWELL.”

Another fan commented: “The Emmys honoring Matthew Perry like that,” alongside a number of crying emojis.

“He will always be there for us.”

“I’m a hot mess of tears,” said another.

Charlie Puth performed the stunning tribute (Credit: YouTube)

Matthew Perry cause of death

The world was left in shock when Matthew died in October, with authorities initially believing he had drowned. He was found face down in his hot tub by his assistant.

However, a toxicology review in December found that ketamine contributed to his death.

The toxicology report stated that contributing factors included “drowning, coronary artery disease, and the effects of buprenorphine”.

This is an “opioid-like drug used in the treatment of opioid addiction as well as acute and chronic pain”, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner wrote.

Matthew had undergone ketamine infusion therapy for depression and anxiety a week-and-a-half before his death.

However, the ketamine in his system at the time of his death “could not be from that infusion therapy since ketamine’s half-life is 3 to 4 hours, or less”.

