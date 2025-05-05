Craig David – whose birthday is today – has previously opened up about celibacy, confirming he hadn’t had sex for two years.

The 7 Days singer, who will be blowing out 44 candles this birthday, thanked his fans on social media on Monday (May 5) for their happy wishes. “Woke up feeling so grateful for another beautiful year of life,” Craig told his followers.

But while the Fill Me In star shared this personal moment with his fans, he’s previously indicated he’s taken a very private route regarding intimacy.

Craig David celibacy news

Back in June of 2023, Craig noted during an appearance on Louis Theroux’s podcast that he was refraining from sex to ‘heal’ and hoping for more fulfilling relationships.

He said at the time: “I realised that me not having healed my own issues meant I was never in a position to be open to someone else. So I realised I had to pull back from all of this. And this has been the past couple of years, really.”

Craig went on: “Which does mean not outwardly going on dates. The sexual interactions are going to have to stop now, just cut that off.”

He also confirmed that meant he had been celibate “for quite a while now” for “maybe a year or so”.

Since then, Craig has popped up on TMZ’s podcast and claimed celibacy has helped boost his productivity.

He reflected during the May 2024 chat: “I just felt that I was in phase in my life where I’ve enjoyed the rock and roll part of it and not being grounded and not locking in.”

I was in phase in my life where I’ve enjoyed the rock and roll part of it.

He also added that there was “no timeframe” attached to his abstinence. “I wasn’t, like: ‘How long can we do this for?’ Or is it you’re going to be celibate before marriage? It didn’t get a deep as that,” Craig said.

“Then all of a sudden it just continued on. And I was like, man my vibe is so electric right now that I’m just going to wait.”

‘What’s up with that?!’

Craig continued: “It has been really good for me because man, the studio music, the creativity. It’s like, no drama just vibes! It’s been two years now for me [without sex]. But in a funny way, much as I was like ‘Wow!’ to myself for the moment, [my] creativity has been on a 100, on a max, for those two years.”

Craig also said his not having sex can leave fans incredulous.

“For me to speak on it, it makes me smile. Because I feel like a lot of people are like, ‘Yeah, but you’re the 7 Days man! What’s up with that?!'” he joked.

Happy 44th birthday to Craig!

