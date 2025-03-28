Coronation Street stars ‘banned’ from BBC reality competitions amid cast exits

ITV bosses have reportedly ‘banned’ the cast of Coronation Street from signing up for reality TV competitions on the BBC. With the soap facing a spate of high-profile exits this year, its cast are said to be looking at opportunities beyond Weatherfield. This includes some high-profile reality television shows.

However, ITV bosses have reportedly told them that they cannot take part in shows for rival channel BBC. This includes Celebrity MasterChef or Strictly Come Dancing. A devastating blow to those hoping to set the Strictly dance floor alight.

What’s a Corrie star to do?

Coronation Street star Ellie Leach appeared on Strictly after leaving the soap in 2023 (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Coronation Street insider reveals BBC ‘ban’ for cast

Speaking of the alleged rule, an insider told The Sun: “People are really scared of losing their jobs.”

They continued: “It’s always been a bit of the Wild West there. But they can’t all be unemployed at the same time, because they’ll all be up for the same jobs so there’s a lot of panic. “They’re banned from doing Strictly or MasterChef, unless they’re off the show. While they’re on, they can’t do shows on rival networks.” However, in an attempt to keep some of their most valuable cast members, ITV have reportedly relaxed rules on what their stars can and can’t do. The tabloid’s insider continued: “For their main stars, to stop them from leaving, they’re letting them out to do more stuff as they’re all now on episodic fees.” Colson Smith is among the stars leaving Coronation Street this year (Credit: ITV) ITV ‘rule’ explained However, the so-called ‘ban’ may only apply to Strictly and Celebrity MasterChef, due to their intensive shooting schedules. “All cast are allowed to do BBC Shows, there is no ban, but Strictly is slightly different due to the impact it would have on schedules. It’s filmed for a prolonged length of time at the time of year when focus is on the Christmas storylines,” a soap insider told The Sun. “Many actors are stuck between a rock and a hard place because they want to be able to.” In 2023, Ellie Leach lifted the glitterball trophy after leaving the soap, beating out Bobby Brazier and Layton Williams. Beyond the BBC favourites, Coronation Street cast members have also appeared on ITV shows Celebrity Big Brother and Dancing on Ice. This follows Colson Smith’s stint in the CBB house last year. Rumours are abound that co-star and friend Jack P Shepherd will follow his footsteps, appearing on this year’s instalment of the show.

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

