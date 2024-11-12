Jake Roche, the son of Coleen Nolan, has made an announcement ahead of welcoming his first child.

In June, Coleen revealed that she was set to become a grandmother again.

The Loose Women star first became a grandparent when her eldest son, Shane Richie Jr., welcomed a daughter in 2016.

Now, singer Jake has had to put plans on hold following the baby announcement.

Jake, who Coleen shares with ex-husband Shane Richie, took to Instagram on Monday (November 11) to share the exciting news that he and his partner Georgia are expecting.

“Due to an unexpected yet exciting family development, I’ve decided to reschedule my upcoming November shows – 21/22/23,” he wrote.

I want to be fully present to support her and our growing family.

“My partner and I are expecting the arrival of our little one around that time (sooner than we thought), and I want to be fully present to support her and our growing family.”

While thanking fans for their “support” and “patience,” Jake joked: “Here’s to the future of nepo babies.”

Jake previously fronted the band Rixton in 2014. Around the same time, he dated and got engaged to former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson.

In her column for the Mirror in June, Coleen opened up about becoming a grandmother again while revealing the gender of the baby.

“I can finally reveal that I’m going to be a grandmother again, as they’re expecting a baby at the end of the year,” she said.

“On Saturday, a few of us got together at my house for the gender reveal and, just as I said, ‘I think it’s a boy’, Jake let off the confetti gun and turned the living room blue,” Coleen continued.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled about having a grandson.”

