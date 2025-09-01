This Morning fans were astounded as blind content creator Claire Sisk revealed a ‘first look’ at her husband as she celebrated her wedding.

Claire has popped up on ITV’s flagship daytime show This Morning on numerous occasions as a contributor in recent years. She has fronted segments about cooking with a visual impairment, as well as giving her take on a ‘blind’ Barbie doll among her appearances. The disability advocate has also demonstrated to viewers how she applies her makeup, despite living with only 4% of her vision.

However, Claire’s been off screen of late, and that’s because she’s been busy away from the show getting married!

Congratulations to Claire Sisk and her husband on their wedding! (Credit: YouTube)

Claire Sisk shares wedding pics

Claire, 44, gradually lost her sight after enduring a stroke aged 29.

A determined Claire has previously said of becoming blind: “It was hard to learn to accept what was happening. But I was a single mum, I was working full time. I had a mortgage and I kept saying to myself: ‘If I’m going to be blind, I’m going to be the best bloody blind person there is.'”

Having shared images on Sunday (August 31) from her wedding day, followers were united in agreeing Claire is living her best life.

And they were also excited to see ‘Mr Claire’ make his bow on the RNIB ambassador’s social media, too. She captioned the post: “Introducing……The Husband.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Claire Sisk (@canseecantsee_)

‘We’re holding hands, facing each other, both smiling’

Claire provided explanations in her post’s caption to help explain what was represented in the two images uploaded to her Insta carousel.

The first read: “Husband and I standing together at the front of the ceremony room at Marylebone Town Hall. I’m in a long, simple but gorgeous ivory dress with flowing sleeves, my hair is curled and over my shoulders. My makeup is perfection, a beautiful soft glam. Husband is in his grey suit and black tie. We’re holding hands, facing each other, both smiling. Behind us is a mantle covered in big vases of pink flowers.”

And the second set the scene: “Evening reception I’ve swapped into a beautiful bright red party dress with a fitted bodice and flared skirt, and it has a huge bow on the back. I almost look like I belong on top of a Christmas tree. Husband is still looking smart in his suit. We’re standing in our favourite restaurant – @isola_bysancarlo, cutting into a white wedding cake decorated with little silver hearts (made by my very talented blind mum) He’s got his hand over mine on the knife, and I’m grinning, as I know that cake is getting in my belly.”

Additionally, Claire shared another snap in an Insta Story post showing her beaming as her husband appeared to tenderly kiss her on the cheek. Claire added the caption: “I licked him and he became mine… true story.”

Claire Sisk also shared this loving shot (Credit: Instagram)

How fans reacted

Thrilled social media users deluged the post’s comments section with their congratulations.

“Awww honestly babe you look stunning. So happy for you that you married the love of your life xxxxx,” one told Claire.

Another wrote: “Congratulations lovely. You look absolutely stunning xxx.”

And a third among many echoed those thoughts: “You look beautiful Claire and just love both dresses. Huge congratulations to you both.”

However, it was also mentioned that fans may not have had a glimpse of Claire’s husband before now.

“THE Husband!!! Finally Mr Claire!!! You both look stunning and soooo happy,” gushed one fan.

I don’t think we’ve seen Mr Claire before!

Someone else replied in agreement: “Exactly this – I don’t think we’ve seen Mr Claire before!!”

“No I don’t think so,” concurred another who was also pleased to see the happy couple together.

