Christine McGuinness confirms she’ll be spending Christmas with Paddy: ‘We’ve got to move on’

Christine McGuinness has opened up on her Christmas plans with ex Paddy, admitting they both need to “move on.”

The TV star confirmed in July last year that she had split from Phoenix Nights star Paddy, 50. The two still live together though, as they continue to co-parent their three children.

But despite their split, it seems the two are on good terms. So much so, that Christine is planning to spend Christmas with him and their kids.

Christine has revealed her festive plans with Paddy (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Christine McGuinness spending Christmas with Paddy

Christine and Paddy married in 2011, and share three children together. Sadly, they confirmed their separation on Instagram back in July 2022, following speculation about their marriage.

However, in a new interview, Christine has revealed Paddy will be there at their snazzy Cheshire pad for Christmas.

“Of course [me and Paddy will be spending Christmas together] because we still live in the same house,” she told Closer magazine.

‘We’ve got to move on’ says Christine

Top Gear star Paddy and Christine have three children together, twins Leo and Penelope, 10, and eight-year-old Felicity. All three children have been diagnosed with autism. Christine was also diagnosed in 2021.

And it turns out Paddy and Christine are doing whatever they can to make sure they are a “good mum and dad.”

Adding to the publication, she said: “I think we’ve got to move on, but for now it works for the children. We both go in and out and we’ve got a schedule we try to stick to and a routine for the kids.”

She went on: “The one thing we agree on more than anything is that we just want what’s best for our children, and that’s to be a good mum and dad.”

Paddy and Christine announced their split last year (Credit: BBC)

Paddy McGuinness going on dates after Christine split

It comes after Christine revealed that ex Paddy has been out on dates with other women – but she admitted she’s “not ready.”

Speaking to Vicky Pattison on her The Secret To Podcast, Christine said: “We talk an awful lot and we’re very open. He has said to me when he’s been going on a date.

“We still live in the same house, but I think both of us right now, we’re very much in the same place where we’re just like don’t really know what to do or where to go.”

She went on: “We’ve been in this marriage for 16 years. I’ve been with him since I was 19, so my dating history before him was an absolute mess.”

Christine added: “Then I’ve had this lovely long marriage. I kind of don’t really know where to go, where to start, and he’s the same, he’s very much the same. He’s tried it and gone: I’m not quite ready.'”

