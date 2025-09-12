Christine McGuinness shared a heartfelt birthday post to celebrate daughter Felicity’s ninth birthday this week.

The 37-year-old shares three children with ex-husband Paddy – 12-year-old twins Leo and Penelope, and newly turned nine-year-old Felicity.

Christine McGuinness shares birthday message for Felicity

Taking to her Instagram this week, Christine shared a heartfelt birthday tribute to her youngest, Felicity.

In a video for her 726k followers to see, Christine shared some clips of herself building a light-up desk for her daughter. Christine then adorned the desk with balloons and gifts for the big day.

Amongst the footage of Christine’s DIY were clips of Felicity and her mum dancing, the now nine-year-old out for walks and at a concert, and dancing in various locations. One adorable clip gave fans a glimpse of Felicity spinning around in a pink tutu.

Christine also shared a brief clip of herself in her underwear, dancing, whilst pregnant with Felicity.

A cover of Frankie Valli’s Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You plays in the background of the video.

Christine and Paddy (who split in 2022) have three kids together (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘My baby girl is 9’

The star then penned a sweet message to celebrate her youngest turning nine.

“Felicity [star emoji] My baby girl is 9 [teary eyed emoji] on the most magical date of all [star emoji] 09-09-2025,” she wrote.

“There are no words, no quotes, no captions that could ever capture her soul. Felicity dreams big, feels deeply, loves hard, lives freely, and somehow seems aligned beyond her years. She has the biggest heart, the fiercest spirit, and she’ll always stand for what she believes in (and convince everyone else too!),” she then continued.

“Her humour, her wisdom, her energy [heart eyes emoji] they’re rare, and I’m in awe every day. Sometimes I wish the world could see the universe my Felicity shows me,” she then said.

“My youngest, my wildest baby G [heart emoji] The most amazing magic for my twins and for me,” she then continued.

“Happy 9th Birthday, my baby girl [rose emoji]. I love you, to the moon and stars and back.”

Christine’s followers sent their birthday wishes to Felicity (Credit: ADHD Chatter Podcast / YouTube)

Fans gush over sweet tribute

Plenty of Christine’s followers took to the comment section to gush over the sweet tribute.

“Such a beautiful tribute,” one fan commented. “The way you describe Felicity’s spirit makes me smile. I love how fiercely she sounds like she lives and loves. What a magical date for a magical girl. Happy 9th birthday, Felicity!”

“Happy birthday, hope she had an amazing day,” another wrote.

A third then added, “Happy Birthday, sweetheart. Hope she has the best day, lots of love.”

