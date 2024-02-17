Christine McGuinness admits she wants to ‘disappear’ amid autism ‘meltdown’

Christine McGuinness, ex-wife of comedian Paddy, has opened up about wanting to ‘disappear’ at times as she lives with her autism.

The 35-year-old learned that she has autism back in 2021.

Christine McGuinness talks autism struggles

In a new Instagram post, Christine opened up about living with autism. The model shared a snap of herself sitting in her car with a cap on. She also uploaded a diagram of how an autistic “meltdown” happens.

“‘Might delete later’ kinda post,” she captioned it.

“Because my autistic self likes to present perfection, this goes against what I like to share but it is part (a small part thankfully my ‘moments’ are few and far between) of me being authentically autistic me so,” she then continued.

“The music in my car helps to block out the noise in my head. Music is medicine for me,” she then added.

Christine opened up (Credit: ITV)

Christine McGuinness admits she wants to ‘disappear’

Christine then continued. “Be kind to yourself, remember it passes, it always passes,” she then said.

“P.S, I am absolutely fine, I don’t want to worry anyone. And my feeling of ‘I don’t want to live anymore’ is more often like ‘I just want to disappear for a while’,” she then wrote.

“I am grateful, I am blessed. On a lighter, brighter note… I’ve got very exciting news to share later,” she then added.

The “exciting news” in question was her involvement in the new series of Pilgrimage on BBC One.

Christine’s fans showed their support (Credit: ITV)

Fans express concern

Fans of the star took to the comment section to express concern.

“Don’t think about not being alive that’s not you, you have a beautiful family who love you and need you,” one fan commented.

“Sending lots of love.. just remember it’s ok to rest. If you can’t rest, do things that bring you joy Gym, travel and sunsets etc,” another added.

“Thanks for sharing this Christine, really needed a reminder that ‘this too shall pass’,” a third said.

“Music is the best medicine., just keep smiling and listening to music., you’re doing well,” another wrote.

