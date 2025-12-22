Tributes pour in as Driving Home For Christmas singer Chris Rea dies aged 74

The final TV appearance of singer Chris Rea – who sang the iconic festive tune Driving Home For Christmas – has been unearthed, following the news of his death.

His heartbroken family shared a statement today (December 22), revealing he had passed away aged 74.

Singer Chris Rea has died at the age of 74, his family have announced (Credit: Splash News)

Death of Driving Home For Christmas star Chris Rea announced by heartbroken family

In a statement from his wife Joan and their two daughters Josie and Julia, they said: “It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Chris. He passed away peacefully in hospital earlier today following a short illness, surrounded by his family.”

Chris had been dogged with serious health issues including peritonitis, pancreatic cancer and diabetes. In 2017, he revealed: “I’ve had nine major operations in 10 years. A lot of it is to do with something called retroperitoneal fibrosis, where the internal tissues attack each other. No one knew it existed 20 years ago, and it’s completely unpredictable..

“It’s affected the colon, the pancreas, the gallbladder, the liver – and then I get a stroke.”

He appeared on TV five years ago (Credit: BBC)

Chris Rea’s final TV appearance

In 2020, Chris appeared on BBC’s Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Christmas Fishing. The singer went on to reveal what inspired him to write his song Driving Home For Christmas.

He said: “I just thought I’d drive home for Christmas, I was on the dole when I wrote that.

“I’d just been, my manager had just left me, I’d been banned from driving, my now wife Joan, she had to drive down to London, pick me up in the Mini and take me home. And that’s when I wrote it.”

Talking about how he felt hearing his iconic tune, Chris said: “I think of that lovely little holiday in the Maldives.” Making a sad confession, he said: “I’m not a very good pop star I wish I was.”

“I’d like to me, when I look at Sting and people like that, I think ‘I wish I was like him.'”

The singer also said that he “loved Christmas” and always had a big tree for the festive season and also a “fine assortment” of wines.

The legendary singer suffered numerous health issues over the years (Credit: Splash News)

Tributes pour in

Chris is perhaps best loved for his iconic song Driving Home for Christmas. It has made a reappearance on the UK Singles Chart every year since 2007, including making number 10 in 2021.

“Heartbreaking : Chris Rea, the legend behind Driving Home for Christmas, has died aged 74. Rest in peace legend,” said one fan. “Driving Home For Christmas is now a staple of festive music and one of the most played songs in December. It’s mad to think that, on original release, it only got to number 53 in the charts. Rest in Peace Chris Rea,” said a second.

“Thank you Chris Rea for this wonderful song and bringing so much festive cheer to everyone – your legacy will live on,” said a third. “Thank you for the music Chris,” said another. “Chris Rea – noooooo. Right before Xmas,” another added.

