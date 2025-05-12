Inside Chris Packham’s ‘different’ relationship with partner Charlotte – from 16-year age gap to why they haven’t married

Chris Packham’s documentary Inside Our Minds airs tonight with the focus on those with ADHD, something which Chris has himself – and something which affects his relationship with partner Charlotte Corney.

The TV presenter has been in a committed relationship with Charlotte for 17 years. And he has been very open about how his neurodivergent diagnosis has impacted the relationship.

From separate houses to why they have never got married, let’s have a look at Chris Packham’s relationship with his partner Charlotte.

Chris and Charlotte have been together for 17 years (Credit: BBC)

Age gap between Chris Packham and his partner

Chris and Charlotte have been together for 17 years now, and are still happily in a relationship.

Chris is 64, while Charlotte is 48, and so there is a 16-year age gap between the pair. However, neither have ever commented on the difference, suggesting it must not affect them.

Why have they never got married?

It seems for Chris, the focus isn’t on marriage. Instead, he wants to focus on the animals in his life, and he wants to prioritise them instead.

When asked on the Different Minds podcast if they would ever get married, Chris admitted he didn’t think so. Not until his dog dies and he no longer has it to devote all of his attention to.

He said: “I would say no. It’s all about the animals at the moment. We have to concentrate on them. Her tigers are old. My dog Scratchy is old. It’s not about us. We have to get through this period basically of aged animals.”

Charlotte herself knows that Chris’ love for his dog is intense, as she previously admitted she “doesn’t compare” herself to Scratchy, because she knows it’s a different type of love.

Chris wants his focus to be on his dog (Credit: ITV)

Charlotte is ‘different’ from his previous relationships

Chris has admitted that his relationship with partner Charlotte is “different” to any he has had in the past. And while they all “fizzled out”, Charlotte and him didn’t.

If I had met Charlotte when I was younger, there is every chance that the relationship would have failed.

Speaking to The Guardian, Chris explained he had matured a lot by the time he met Charlotte, which is why they managed to make their relationship work.

He said: “My relationship of 17 years with Charlotte is different because of basic maturity. If I had met Charlotte when I was younger, there is every chance that the relationship would have failed. And that would have been my fault.”

Chris didn’t tell Charlotte about his diagnosis for five years (Credit: Vuk Valcic/ZUMA Press/Cover Images)

Neurodivergent impact on Chris Packham’s relationship with partner

In the same interview, he revealed how the couple can have “misunderstandings” due to the way his brain works. But that at the end of the day, he knows Charlotte always has his back. But that for the first five years of their relationship, he kept his Asperger’s diagnosis a secret.

He explained that as he now has “slightly better control” of his “obsessive personality” he can shield Charlotte from his obsessions more, ensuring she doesn’t become “part” of them – something which he couldn’t do in previous relationships.

While Chris admitted that Charlotte would like “more softness” in the relationship, but he doesn’t see that as part of his life.

Separate homes

On the Different Minds podcast, Chris Packham and his partner also revealed that while they have been together for so long, they don’t actually live together.

While they haven’t ever discussed it in detail, they did confirm they were “working towards” moving in with each other, but are yet to take that step in the relationship.

