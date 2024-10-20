Olympic legend Sir Chris Hoy has revealed his cancer is terminal and has two to four years to live.

Chris’ wife Sarra Kemp was also diagnosed with “very active and aggressive” multiple sclerosis just weeks after he was told he had cancer.

The six-time Olympic cycling champion, 48, revealed in February that he was being treated for cancer.

Chris Hoy has said his cancer is terminal (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A scan last year showed a tumour in his shoulder. However, a second scan then found the main cancer was in his prostate.

The cancer has since spread to his pelvis, hip, ribs and spine.

It’s a double-edged sword, because the kids make it all the more painful when you have the fear of what there is to lose.

He’s now revealed his cancer is terminal after keeping the news private for a year. Chris also revealed how his wife Sarra was diagnosed with “very active and aggressive” multiple sclerosis after a scan last year.

On his wife’s diagnosis, Chris said it was “such a huge blow, when you’re already reeling”.

Chris’ wife Sarra has been diagnosed with MS (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Speaking to The Sunday Times, Chris said of his terminal diagnosis: “As unnatural as it feels, this is nature. You know, we were all born and we all die, and this is just part of the process.

“You remind yourself, ‘aren’t I lucky that there is medicine I can take that will fend this off for as long as possible.’ But most of the battle for me with cancer hasn’t been physical. For me, it has been in my head.”

He added of the couple’s two children: “It’s a double-edged sword, because the kids make it all the more painful when you have the fear of what there is to lose. But they also help you appreciate each day and get through those difficult moments.”

Chris and Sarra are parents to two children aged seven and 10. The couple married in 2010.

Sir Chris is an 11-time world champion. He has six Olympic gold medals and one silver. He retired in 2013 and was awarded a knighthood in 2009.

