Chloe Madeley has revealed on Instagram that her daughter Bodhi was rushed to hospital with an illness which she called “distressing” and “scary”.

The star, who shares Bodhi with her ex James Haskell, shared photos of her little girl in hospital. She also shared a photo of James on video call with Bodhi.

Chloe said Bodhi has croup, which is a childhood condition that affects the windpipe.

Chloe Madeley rushes daughter to hospital

The star shared a photo of herself cuddling Bodhi in hospital. Chloe wrote on Instagram: “Bodhi absolutely fine now FYI. She has croup, scary and distressing but dealt with swiftly.”

Chloe also shared photos of Bodhi tucking into a packet of crisps. She wrote: “Long night but she’s thrilled about vending machine Quavers for breakfast.”

Last year, Chloe and James decided to call it quits on their marriage after being together for a decade.

Chloe and James Haskell split

Last month, she opened up on Loose Women about their separation. She said: “I think when you tell people your marriage has ended they see it as negative but actually, it is positive.

“Once we made the decision and drew a line under it, it was done.”

Chloe also said: “I’m happier now than I have ever been and he is happy too. There were horrible weeks when I struggled to get out of bed but once I drew a line, I was ok. I want James to be happy, I want Bodhi to be happy and I want to be happy.”

She said she and James have “become very respectful” and “love each other as friends”.

Their marriage split was confirmed in October last year.

A statement read at the time: “James and I mutually decided to separate at the end of September 2023. We had not planned on releasing a statement at this time – certainly not while the television show was airing – but constant speculation about our marriage has, unfortunately, forced our hand.

“Beyond this statement, we will not be speaking about this matter publicly, and we would request privacy at this time. Our sole focus now is our beautiful daughter. We shall continue to co-parent with nothing but love.”

