Charlie Quirke shares ‘difficult’ update on mum Pauline as new pictures released: ‘I wouldn’t wish this on anyone’

Charlie Quirke, the son of actress Pauline, has issued an update on the star following her dementia diagnosis.

Pauline, 66, who is best known for her role as Sharon Theodopolopodous in Birds of a Feather, was diagnosed with the disease back in 2021.

Charlie is embarking on a 120km fundraising trek for his mum (Credit: Alzheimer’s Research UK)

Charlie Quirke’s fundraising trek for mum Pauline following dementia diagnosis

In a new interview with Alzheimer’s Research UK, Charlie, 31, has opened up about how mum Pauline is doing, as he prepares to take part in a five-day-long, 120km trek to raise money for the charity.

Beginning on December 8, Charlie will retrace his mum’s steps as he visits significant places from her life. The walk is expected to end on December 12, when Charlie arrives at his parents’ house, where he’ll spend Christmas this year.

Charlie will begin his walk in Chigwell, Essex, where Birds of a Feather was set. He will then head to the training ground of the football team his family supports, West Ham United.

Charlie has opened up about his mum’s dementia (Credit: Alzheimer’s Research UK)

His walk will also see him trek through Greater London, Surrey and Berkshire, before ending in Buckinghamshire, where the family home is.

“I’m really excited to support Alzheimer’s Research UK in this way, because it’s what my mum wants me to do. She’s such a selfless person, and she’s delighted that I’m doing this to help others. I’m doing it for her, and for every family that has experienced the devastation of dementia, because we must do all we can to find a cure,” Charlie said.

‘I’ll carry all mum’s memories with me’

Charlie then continued, saying: “It’s going to be physically and emotionally challenging. I imagine each day will be a mix of tears, laughs and above all else, so much love for my mum.

“I’ve never walked that far before, but what will keep me going is knowing that I’ll be reaching places that mean so much to mum. There’s so much about her life that I don’t know, so I’m excited to learn more about her as I go. And then I’ll carry all mum’s memories with me as I reach home for Christmas.”

‘Every day is different for us, and that is no different for mum’ (Credit: Alzheimer’s Research UK)

Charlie went on to discuss how dementia is affecting his mum. She received her diagnosis in 2021, aged 62, retiring from acting in the process.

“My mum has always been my best friend, and dementia hasn’t changed that. She’s happy, content and loving for as much of the day as she can give us. But it’s a progressive illness and, currently, there is no cure. So every day is different for all of us, and that is no different for mum – that’s what makes it so difficult. I wouldn’t wish it on anyone,” he said.

“But we’re fortunate that we have a big family. We are all there to support each other, help out and there’s so much love between us, so that makes it easier.”

Charlie Quirke talks about Pauline’s dementia

Charlie then opened up about why they decided to share the news of Pauline’s dementia diagnosis.

“The hardest thing is knowing that there is no cure for dementia. It’s not right, and it’s not fair. As a family, we want to do our bit, which is why we shared mum’s diagnosis to raise awareness and it’s why we are proud to be Ambassadors for Alzheimer’s Research UK. Research is the only thing that will give families a light at the end of the tunnel, so we want to do all we can to help,” he said.

Charlie will be spending Christmas with his family, including sister Emily (Credit: Alzheimers’ Research UK)

Hilary Evans-Newton, Chief Executive of Alzheimer’s Research UK said the charity is “honoured” that Pauline and her family have become ambassadors for the charity.

“Like so many, Charlie knows all too well the devastation dementia causes, following his mum’s diagnosis. But by going on this trek, he will be helping to bring hope of a cure home to every family affected by dementia.

“As well as raising much-needed funds and awareness for dementia research, I’m certain this challenge will bring so much joy to the public. Pauline is a national treasure, and we all have such fond memories of her on our screens. It will be a privilege to learn more about Pauline, and her life, as Charlie embarks on this trek.”

Steve and Charlie were on BBC Breakfast today (Credit: BBC)

Charlie and Steve on BBC Breakfast

Earlier this morning (November 17), Charlie and dad Steve spoke about Pauline’s dementia on BBC Breakfast.

During the interview, they revealed that they first thought something was wrong back in 2020, when Pauline received a script.

“She started reading it and she phoned me on that day and said, the words are not going in. That’s where it started,” husband Steve said.

When she received her diagnosis, they said their response was “disbelief”. “We looked at each other and went: ‘Can’t be, it’s long Covid. Got the flu,'” he added.

When asked what stage Pauline is at with her dementia journey, Steve said: “We don’t know. She’s still funny. She’s talking. She’s happy. Is it four years, eight years, 10 years, 12 years, 20, who knows?”

“And that’s the problem, no one tells you. My mum knows exactly who we are. Every time she sees all of us, she smiles, laughs, says ‘I love you’, says hello,” Charlie said.

They added that they want to make “people aware” of the disease. “If we can just help a little bit by using Pauline as the catalyst to make more people aware, then we should, to use her to boost awareness and raise funds for dementia research,” Steve said.

To support Charlie Quirke’s Trek For A Cure, text ‘CHARLIE5’, ‘CHARLIE10’ or ‘CHARLIE20’ to 70255 to donate £5, £10 or £20. Alternatively, donate online here.

