6 celebs having a worse week than us – from Alison Hammond and Prince Harry to Giovanni Pernice

Life is tougher when you’re famous, some celebs no doubt believe. And who are we to question them?

After all, the following seven celebs have had a challenging seven days for a variety of reasons.

So here they are, some showbiz types who have definitely had a worse week than us mere mortals.

Will Radio 2 fans tune out when Paddy McGuinness is on air? (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Celebs having a worse week than us: Paddy McGuinness

Poor Paddy McG. Formerly one of telly’s most beloved cheeky chappies – now some radio listeners can barely bear the thought of even hearing him.

One social media user flamed him following the recent announcement of his upcoming new gig: “Has Paddy McGuinness got photos of senior BBC execs in compromising positions or something? What is it with him? Nice bloke but he was a bit irritating on Top Gear and he destroyed A Question of Sport.”

Nonetheless, Paddy will still be coming in the ears of Radio 2 – rather than Chorley FM – fans from June.

Giovanni Pernice

Gio-gate rumbles on… possibly until tabloid have exhausted all of the Strictly star’s ex celebrity partners. Over the last few days, Steps’ Faye Tozer’s name has been chucked into the mix of allegations, too.

Still, unnamed sources said to be linked to the Beeb are insisting bosses are backing Giovanni.

Won’t someone think of the stress this is all having on poor Tess Daly?

Meghan Markle: ‘Paul who?’ (Credit: YouTube)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Former royal butler Paul Burrell has suggested there is “no job” or “working role” for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex within the royal family. Indeed, as far as he is concerned, the time for Harry and Meghan to have royal duties is “long gone”.

Must be quite a blow to H&M to learn Paul has any say in the matter. And quite a surprise to everyone else, too.

Celebs having a worse week than us: Alison Hammond

For many of her This Morning fans, Alison Hammond is the greatest thing slice bread. Better than toast, even.

However, others – who may or may not reckon she’s got what it takes to follow one of the most beloved telly acts in Paul O’Grady – aren’t convinced she’s the right pick For the Love Of Dogs. That’s because, according to people on the internet, they don’t think she seems “like a dog person”.

What’s she got to do to prove that ahead a whole series of her tending to sick pups in Battersea? Fetch the disbelievers’ slippers for them? Eat a box of dog treats? Actually, don’t give the This Morning producers ideas…

Dermot O’Leary is one of telly’s most personable presences… yet some still have a pop (Credit: YouTube)

Dermot O’Leary

Meanwhile, Alison’s ITV co-host Dermot O’Leary had a typically calm and measured encounter with Mel B, who accused him of ‘sabotaging’ her on Bake Off.

Amid claims Dermot knew more about baking than he was letting on, the presenter diplomatically suggested the show had ‘stressful’ moments. But Mel wasn’t having any of Dermot’s modesty.

“You didn’t get stressed, or you were pretending to be stressed because you knew exactly what you were doing. Exactly what you were doing,” she told him.

“I was trying to ask you for help. I was a damsel in distress trying to ask you for help and you were just fobbing me off!”

“We were making two different recipes!” Dermot protested. But wouldn’t anyone be inclined to fob Scary Spice off when she’s bawling at them?

JOIN ED!’S ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Read more: Why Harry and Meghan won’t be ‘welcomed back into royal fold’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this celebs story.