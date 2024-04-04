This Morning guest Mel B accuses Dermot O’Leary of ‘sabotaging’ her live on air: ‘You knew what you were doing’

On This Morning today, Mel B appeared on the show to discuss her upcoming stint on Bake Off’s Stand Up To Cancer special.

Mel joined hosts Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond on the daytime sofa to open up about her latest projects as well as her new relationship and wedding plans.

But she was left teasing Dermot over the Bake Off special, which he also starred in. It’s due to air this coming Sunday (April 7).

The Spice Girl even accused Dermot of being a “teacher’s pet” on the Channel 4 show as well as “sabotaging” her!

Mel B teased Dermot on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today

Reflecting on her Bake Off appearance, Mel said: “You, teacher’s pet,” as she pointed to Dermot.

She went on: “I’m sure you’re a sous chef or you’ve worked in a restaurant before.”

I was a damsel in distress trying to ask you for help and you were just fobbing me off!

His co-host Alison – also one of the Bake Off presenters – cut in: “He wasn’t that good!”

Dermot replied: “Well I have worked in a restaurant before.”

Dermot will appear on Bake Off this weekend (Credit: ITV)

Mel continued: “See! And he’s pretending, ‘Oh this is the first time I’ve done this.'”

Dermot said: “Tell you what though, it is stressful isn’t it?”

However Mel interrupted, telling him: “You didn’t get stressed, or you were pretending to be stressed because you knew exactly what you were doing. Exactly what you were doing.

“I was trying to ask you for help. I was a damsel in distress trying to ask you for help and you were just fobbing me off!”

Defending himself, Dermot exclaimed: “We were making two different recipes!”

Mel accused Dermot of “sabotaging” her on Bake Off (Credit: ITV)

Mel B on This Morning

Singer Mel added: “You were trying to sabotage my… what did I bake?” to which Dermot said: “I don’t know!”

Elsewhere in the This Morning chat, Mel opened up about her wedding plans as she gushed over her fiancé Rory McPhee. Dermot asked: “Are you getting married at St Paul’s Cathedral?”

Mel replied: “Yes,” as Alison gushed: “I’m so glad that you’ve found love in your life, it must be such a lovely feeling.”

Mel said: “I didn’t think it was ever going to be possible because I’ve got a lot of PTSD.” Reflecting on what’s happened in the last few years Mel said: “I’ve got my MBE for spreading awareness of domestic violence. I’m engaged to be married, I’ve just bought a house.

“I moved in a couple of days ago. Well I say ‘I’, Rory moved us in because I just happened to be away working in New York.”

Dermot then pointed out that because Mel has an MBE, it means she can marry in St Paul’s Cathedral. Mel said: “It is a process you’ve got to go through because I have been married and divorced twice before.

“I’ve found a good guy and somebody who really respects me and is kind, really, really hot and lovely.”

JOIN ED!’s ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Read more: This Morning viewers call for Dermot O’Leary to host For The Love Of Dogs: ‘Alison’s not a dog person’

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.