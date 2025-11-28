Celebrity MasterChef star Michelle Heaton shared that she was “punched to the ground” in a new interview.

In conversation with OK!, the Liberty X singer described how, at the peak of the band’s popularity, there were some “hardcore fans.”

However, this level of obsession proved more dangerous than anyone anticipated.

Celebrity MasterChef star Michelle Heaton’s ‘terrifying’ encounter

Michelle shared that she was punched to the ground by a fan. (Image: Splash News)

“We were in Germany once, and these fans were in a car behind us, following us so closely we actually got run off the road. Again, in Germany, we were walking to the stage at a gig, all holding hands to walk through the crowd. And this man punched me to the ground,” Michelle shared.

“Kevin [Simm] looked back and I wasn’t there, I was on the ground. He called security, they got me up on my feet, and the gig was immediately cancelled. We were rushed out and into a holding room. The police came, and the man was eventually caught, and it was all on CCTV. That was terrifying,” she explained.

After the incident, Michelle says that the band’s security was “upped.” She also noted that they turned down several nightclub appearances because of what happened.

“We were always watching our backs. But that was definitely the scariest moment. You still get that culture today, look at Ariana being accosted on the Wicked red carpet, and how easy that was. Mind-boggling,” Michelle added.

Michelle’s Celebrity MasterChef journey

Michelle was eliminated in the latest episode. (Image: BBC)

Also in the interview, Michelle shared her thoughts on her stint on Celebrity MasterChef, along with her previous appearances in Celebrity SAS and Dancing on Ice.

Michelle said the show was a “massive dream” to “learn something new”, explaining: “That’s why I did Celebrity SAS and Dancing On Ice”.

The Just A Little hitmaker admitted that her Celebrity MasterChef stint was “so hard”, stating she “didn’t appreciate how intense it would be”.

Michelle was eliminated from the show last night (November 27): narrowly missing out on a place in the semi-final. Fellow celebs Jamie Lomas, Chris Hughes, and Dawn O’Porter were all selected to progress.

Sadly, her two-course meal didn’t go down well with John Torode, Grace Dent, Vito Coppola, Rochenda Sandall and Harry Aikines-Aryeetey. Her first course, a Shepherd’s pie with a Parmesan crust, was dubbed “dry” by Rochenda. Harry noted that her broccoli was undercooked, while John added: “There’s sweet carrots and sweet potatoes but, quite honestly, it doesn’t taste like a lot.”

Her dessert, an apple and blackberry crumble with mascarpone and cream, also failed to light up the room. Along with being curdled, Grace described it as “over-stewed,” and said: “I don’t think that’s what she was looking for.”

After these reviews, there wasn’t much surprise when Michelle was sent home — but clearly, she still values the experience.

Read More: Jaki Graham is eliminated from Celebrity MasterChef 2025 after dishing up a ‘disaster’ dessert

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you thought of this story. We want to hear your thoughts!