Britain’s Got Talent star Martyn Croft’s, 55, cause of death revealed after fans pay tribute: ‘You were a light in everyone’s life’

Star of Britain’s Got Talent Martyn Croft’s cause of death was recently revealed after an inquest into his death ended.

The entertainer, was known as The Pan Man, and found fame on the ITV show – that returns today (March 29) – in 2012 and made it all the way to the live semi-finals. His act consisted of him singing while using a metal pan to mimic a Dalek from Doctor Who.

Tragically, on December 17, 2024, a day after he was reported missing, Martyn – who was 55 – was discovered in Whinny Gill Reservoir in Skipton.

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He sadly died in 2024 (Credit: ITV)

Britain’s Got Talent star Martyn Croft’s cause of death

Earlier this week, a hearing was conducted. Senior North Yorkshire Coroner Jon Heath recorded a conclusion of suicide. He identified the cause of death as drowning.

The official Record of Inquest confirmed that Martyn was already dead when his boy was retrieved from the water, as Express reports.

Martyn was born in Taunton in 1969 and had resided in Skipton with his wife, Deborah. Long before his TV fame, Martyn was a familiar face in the local area.

He reached the semi-final (Credit: ITV)

‘Rest easy up there’

Following Martyn’s death, plenty of people paid tribute to him. One person shared: “A beautiful man who would always find time to chat. Very funny too.”

Another added: “What a wonderful hilarious and kind man you were. I’m so sorry you couldn’t find the help you needed.”

A third also wrote: “Terribly sad news, tragic really. Thinking of his family and friends.”

Someone else then penned: “Martyn Crofts where do I begin, you were a light in everyone’s life! You were the soul and party in Fleece!! From a local lad working at SBS to being ‘Pan man’ and getting all the way to the semi-finals!!

“If someone were to ask me how I would describe you, the phrase ‘You light up the room with your smile. And illuminate the world with your heart’ comes to mind, a lot of people know you from being on BGT, but to me and everyone else in Skipton you’ll always be Martyn Crofts, rest easy up there mate!!”

Watch Britain’s Got Talent on Sunday (April 29) at 12:00pm on ITV1.

Read more: ‘Can’t believe it!’ Britain’s Got Talent judges called out over their treatment of 12-year-old James

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