Britain’s Got Talent star Allan Finnegan reveals he’s been given 12 months to live after cancer diagnosis

Britain’s Got Talent comedian Allan Finnegan has revealed that he only has a year to life after being diagnosed with cancer.

The Liverpool-born 56-year-old announced the heartbreaking news during a recent interview.

Allan was on BGT in 2020 (Credit: ITV)

Britain’s Got Talent star Allan Finnegan reveals cancer diagnosis

During an interview with the Liverpool Echo, Allan revealed that he only has 12 months to live.

Allan shot to fame after appearing on Britain’s Got Talent back in 2020. He reached the semi-finals with his stand-up comedy act.

Two years ago, the comedian began to notice some problems with his eyesight. He went to the doctors to have it checked.

He then learned that he had tumours in both his eyes. One of the tumours wasn’t deemed serious. However, the other turned out to be ocular melanoma, a rare form of cancer that affects the eye.

Tests then revealed that he had a certain type of gene that meant there was a strong possibility that the cancer would return and spread to his liver.

Allan has 12 months to live (Credit: ITV)

Allan talks cancer diagnosis

Speaking to the publication, Allan said: “I got diagnosed with eye cancer two years ago in December, which I’d never heard of. I was treated just after Christmas that year.

“It went well but the biopsy looked at my genes – if you’ve got a certain type of gene, there’s quite a high chance of cancer returning, and when it does, it usually is in the liver. Then in December last year, something showed up. I had to go back. It confirmed it had spread. I went to a consultant just after Christmas. He confirmed it was untreatable,” he then said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allan Finnegan (@rev_allan_finnegan)

Britain’s Got Talent star has 12 months to live

He has now been given a life expectancy of just 12 months.

The news has hit hit family, including wife Joyce, daughters Beccy and Rachael, and mum Linda hard.

“Watching my wife and kids cry, seeing other people cry, that makes me more emotional. When I think about it, I realise I need to put more things in place, like decorating the hall.”

