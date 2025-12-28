Brigitte Bardot dies aged 91 as tributes pour in for French actress

Brigitte Bardot has died aged 91, it has been announced today (Sunday, December 28)

Tributes have poured in following the devastating news of the French actress’ death.

Brigitte Bardot dies aged 91

Today, it was announced that French actress Brigitte Bardot has passed away at the age of 91.

Her foundation announced the sad news.

“The Brigitte Bardot Foundation announces with immense sadness the death of its founder and president, Madame Brigitte Bardot, a world-renowned actress and singer, who chose to abandon her prestigious career to dedicate her life and energy to animal welfare and her foundation,” a statement read.

Tributes for Brigitte

Fans have paid tribute to Brigitte following her death.

“May she rest in peace, a great woman,” one said.

“My icon has passed away.. we will keep your foundation alive… the animals thank you,” another wrote.

“I am just now learning, with great sadness and great dismay, of the death of Brigitte Bardot…. RIP Brigitte and thank you for everything you did for animals!!! thank you thank you thank you,” a third added.

Who was Brigitte Bardot?

Brigitte was a huge movie star in France during the 50s, 60s, and early 70s. She appeared in 47 films before she quit the industry back in 1973.

In March 1950, aged 15, Brigitte appeared on the cover of Elle. She appeared on the cover of Elle again in 1952, which helped her land the role in the movie, Crazy for Love.

Her first sizeable English language role was in Doctor at Sea – which went on to become the third most popular movie at the British box office in 1955.

Brigitte became an international star in 1956 thanks to her role in And God Created Woman. The film was scandalised in the US, with some theatre managers arrested just for screening it.

Brigitte’s life and career

By 1958, Brigitte was the highest-paid actress in France. In 1965, she appeared in her first Hollywood movie alongside James Stewart – Dear Brigitte.

However, by 1973, she had exited the industry, with her final movie being The Edifying and Joyous Story of Colinot. After finding fame in Tinsel Town, as well as a singer, Brigitte went on to promote animal rights. In 1986, she founded the Brigitte Bardot Foundation for the Welfare and Protection of Animals, which is still running today.

Bardot was married four times during her life. In 1952, aged 18, she married director Roger Varim. They seperated in 1956, however remained close and collaborated on other projects in the years afterward.

She married Jacques Charrier in 1959. Together, they had one child – Nicolas-Jacques Charrier.

Her third marriage was to German millionaire Gunter Sachs. They tied the knot in 1966 but divorced in 1969. She married her fourth husband, Bernard d’Ormale, in 1992.

