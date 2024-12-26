The Chase presenter Bradley Walsh previously opened up about the sacrifices behind his successful career, including a period of separation from his wife, Donna Derby.

The couple married in 1997 and have built a strong partnership.

The presenter – who will host an episode of Beat the Chasers on December 26 – reflected on how his wife has supported his career over the years.

Bradley is best known for his presenting role on The Chase (Credit: ITV)

TV host Bradley Walsh met his wife three decades ago

Bradley and Donna Walsh first met in 1992 and tied the knot five years later.

In 2004, Bradley’s career took a major leap when he was cast as Danny Baldwin in Coronation Street.

The role required him to film in Salford, while Donna and their young son Barney remained at their home in the south.

Reflecting on that period, Bradley shared with The Mirror: “I wouldn’t swap my missus for the world. Donna isn’t just beautiful; she’s the most fantastic wife and mother.

It’s because of her I signed with Coronation Street. She’s the one who recognised what it could do for me, even though it would mean being apart.”

Despite the distance, the couple’s bond remained strong.

While Bradley was forging his path on-screen, Donna also had her moment in the spotlight.

As a choreographer and former dancer, she famously appeared in Robert Palmer’s 1988 music video for Simply Irresistible.

Their son Barney has also dipped his toe into the entertainment industry.

Bradley often credits Donna with keeping him grounded. In a 2016 interview with Huffington Post, he claimed that he offers “love, stability, and reliability” while she keeps him in check.

Bradley and Donna have been together since 1992 (Credit: SplashNews)

Bradley made an offer that was refused

The Walsh family lives in a £2.5 million barn conversion in Epping, Essex.

Recalling how they found their dream home, Bradley opened up to The Telegraph: “My wife Donna and I were out house hunting one day in Chigwell, Essex.

“She liked the look of a house that wasn’t on the market, so we put a note through the door to ask if the owners were considering selling.

“They later contacted us and said no, but they knew of a similar house that was for sale, so we saw it and bought it. I know it is a good investment and legacy for my family.”

Bradley’s entertainment career has spanned decades, from roles in Doctor Who spin-off The Sarah Jane Adventures to Law and Order UK and his long-running success with The Chase.

Throughout it all, Donna has been his rock, helping him balance the demands of work and family life.

