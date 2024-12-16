Bradley Walsh quickly took down an AI-generated picture from his Instagram account after some followers expressed issues with it.

The uproar over the original image was such that The Chase star had to explain himself and his non-existent relationship with Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump.

So, what did Bradley Walsh post that offended his followers and what has he said about the questionable image? Here’s everything you need to know about the problematic post.

Bradley Walsh deletes AI photo with Vladimir Putin

Yesterday (December 15), Bradley posted a realistic AI image of him and the Russian president, and deleted it swiftly thereafter.

The image features The Chase star and Putin clad in suit, sharing a table facing each other with glasses filled with what looks like beer in front of them. The original post isn’t available on Bradley’s profile anymore, but it can be easily found elsewhere on the internet.

The TV presenter cited easy access to AI tools as the reason he shared the realistic looking image of him and the Russian President. He simply hoped to raise awareness about the “dangers of AI”, but it obviously backfired.

Reacting to the AI image of Bradley and Putin, one disappointed fan wrote: “What a weird thing to post in the first place. It was clearly AI but why post it at all? Odd”

Another added: “Why is Bradley Walsh posting AI pics of him and Trump and Putin on Insta?”

“Nope. This isn’t funny,” complained a third one.

The Chase star’s explanation

After meeting with some negative reactions, Bradley uploaded a presumably old picture of himself taken against a BBC banner. In the caption, he explained his thoughts behind the deleted AI image.

He said: “So, folks, here’s the real me on my own doing my own stuff. The previous post was sent to me via the Internet and very good they are too !!! Whatever happens, AI is a dangerous weapon. Be very aware of the damage it can cause .”

“I, of course, have never met Vlad and Don and I NEVER will but remember AI can make it “ seem” to happen. Frightening eh? We are in an age where NOTHING is real until you ACTUALLY experience it yourself. Anyway, I couldn’t have met Vlad and Don cos I was in the pub with Elvis !! Keep ‘em peeled all. Lots of love and Merry Christmas, Brad and Family,” he continued.

His thoughtful response was praised by many while trolls continued to attack him. One supportive fan said: “Do not let them get you down, Bradley. Chin up.”

“Sorry this happened to you, Brad. If you ask me, AI can piss right off,” said another.

Thanking Bradley for drawing attention to risks that come with AI, one follower said: “Thanks for the heads up Brad. As many people are saying, AI should be banned, it’s causing all sorts of issues and it makes you question what you should be believing. It is scary”

