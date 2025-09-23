Bradley Walsh shocks fans as he shows off new appearance: ‘Didn’t recognise you’

Bradley Walsh has shocked fans by showing off his new appearance as he now sports a beard.

The TV presenter has left fans doing a double take as he shared an Instagram video from his time off. And it seems he decided to grow the beard!

While we usually see Bradley looking clean-shaven or with a little bit of stubble while hosting The Chase, his latest video couldn’t be farther from that.

Bradley has a beard (Credit: Instagram)

Bradley Walsh shows off new beard

The Chase host shocked fans today (September 23) as he posted a video on Instagram, while on a holiday in Wales. Bradley has been staying at the Celtic Manor, and wanted to praise the hotel for their “amazing hospitality”.

While he didn’t mention his new beard in the caption, Bradley did speak about it in the video itself.

He said: “Hello everyone. I’m out on a golf course at the moment. I’m not playing golf though. I have got the whiskers out. I have had a few weeks off and I quite like it to be fair. It keeps me warm.”

Bradley then swiftly moved on from his appearance and began gushing about the hospitality of the resort he is staying on.

He added: “I’m at the best resort on the planet. Want to know why? The hospitality here for family’s is amazing. Everyone, the local people of Newport and the surrounding areas are just magical. If you can get your kids here at Christmas then do that.”

The TV star emphasised that it wasn’t a paid ad but that he needed to “give credit where credit is due”.

Bradley is usually clean shaven (Credit: ITV)

Fans ‘shocked’ over his appearance

While he was praising the resort, fans were solely focussed on Bradley Walsh’s new beard. And they were quite shocked.

Taking to the comments, one fan wrote: “God it didn’t look like you for a minute there!”

Another joked his new name would be: “Beardley Walsh.”

A third commented: “New beard, who this?”

Despite being shocked, quite a few fans thought he suited the more rugged look, and advised him to keep it.

“Keep the beard going Bradley, it’s going to look great! Hope you don’t shave it off” one wrote.

Even Leigh Francis, best known as the iconic, Keith Lemon couldn’t resist commenting on it. He penned: “Good beard!”

