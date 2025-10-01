A boy band singer has been arrested today (October 1), it’s been reported, after police received a 999 call claiming a woman and child had been assaulted by the star.

The star – who is said to be a household name – was arrested and taken to the cells before being questioned, it’s claimed.

He was later released without charge, due to insufficient evidence. The singer’s identity has not been shared.

An unnamed singer from a boy band has been arrested, it’s reported (Credit: Pexels/stock photo)

Boy band star arrested by police

According to The Sun, police issued a domestic abuse deterrent against a singer after arresting him on suspicion of common assault towards a woman and child.

Police were reportedly sent to the heart-throb’s address after receiving a distressing 999 call from the woman. After being taken into custody, the singer was quizzed and then released on bail.

The paper reports that detectives were so alarmed by the claims that they issued a Domestic Abuse Protection Notice against the singer. This meant they had reasonable grounds to suspect abuse had taken place.

However, he was later released without charge.

Police responded after a worrying 999 call from the woman (Credit: Pexels/stock photo)

‘Officers responded to a woman who said she’d been assaulted’

A police spokesperson issued a statement to the paper and said: “Officers responded and spoke to a woman who said she had been assaulted by a man known to her, approximately two weeks ago. Further enquiries were carried out. However, there was insufficient evidence to refer the case to the Crown Prosecution Service.”

The statement added: “Officers authorised a Domestic Abuse Protection Notice. However, a Domestic Abuse Protection Order was not granted by the magistrate.”

The Sun has not named the singer. The paper said the star’s reps had not responded to a request for comment.

Read more: Scarlett Moffatt reveals truth behind ‘weight loss’ pics

Share your thoughts on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.