At one point, Bonnie Blue and fellow adult content creator Annie Knight were incredibly supportive of one another – despite the constant backlash they would face.

However, it seems the pair are now suddenly at war. Here, we break down their fallout as their feud continues…

Annie Knight said Bonnie Blue advice was ‘valuable’

In May, Bonnie and Annie were still cool. Days after completing her challenge, which included sleeping with 583 men in six hours, Annie told Us Weekly that Bonnie shared some tips with her that would help her prepare.

These tips included purchasing various items, including a toothbrush, toothpaste and tissues.

“She made a whole list of me and it was actually really helpful because I thought I thought of everything, but there are definitely a few things on there that I hadn’t thought of,” she said. “It was really invaluable to have her advice.”

However, things started to take a turn just weeks later when Bonnie’s next stunt was cancelled.

Bonnie OnlyFans ban

In June, after breaking a world record for sleeping with over 1,000 men in 12 hours last year, Bonnie began to plan another stunt.

While appearing on The Kat Baker Show, host Kat asked Bonnie what challenges she had planned next. This was when Bonnie revealed her next stunt would be taking place June 15, which she named “Bonnie Blue’s Petting Zoo.” She explained she wanted the stunt to feature her naked and tied up in a glass box, which will be “open for the public” for anyone to do whatever they want to her.

Bonnie said the stunt would involve her being inside the box in central London, “in a house”.

The adult star admitted she would love to be in the box on the back of a lorry. She wanted the sex acts to take place as she travelled through the city. However, she recognised that the idea was “probably illegal”.

After sleeping with more than 1,000 men in a day, Bonnie said she wanted to beat her own record by “doing 2,000”.

Unfortunately for Bonnie, this stunt did not take place, and she was ultimately banned from OnlyFans too.

“Extreme ‘challenge’ content is not available on OnlyFans and is not permitted under our Acceptable Use Policy and Terms of Service. Any breach of our Terms of Service results in content or account deactivation,” a spokesperson for the company said.

‘Other creators are mimicking my entire marketing techniques’

Bonnie was fuming and insisted she had been “singled” out by the platform. She claimed others upload content just as scandalous. Without naming names, she told Us Weekly she had no competition, stating she sees herself “at the top”, which she said was “quite obvious to everybody”.

That said, Bonnie reportedly didn’t stop there. In another rant, she claimed that she was being punished for “making content, while multiple other creators are mimicking my entire marketing techniques and events”.

Directly throwing shade at Annie, she added: “The only difference is, I don’t cry and I don’t vlog hospital journeys. I just keep smiling.”

Previously, Annie was hospitalised after sleeping during her 583 men challenge and documented the experience with fans.

Annie breaks her silence

Following Bonnie’s controversial ban from OnlyFans, Annie soon had her say on the matter.

“I was genuinely sorry to hear about Bonnie’s account being taken off OnlyFans,” Annie insisted to Us Weekly. “We’ve worked together in the past and while we don’t always align on content or marketing style, I’ve always respected her hustle — and I can imagine how hard it is to lose a major income stream in this industry.”

Annie noted there were similarities between the two, stating that she and Blue have “used numbers” as a tool for marketing. Annie also claimed that she started the trend three years ago when she slept with 300 people in a year.

“That format has since inspired others to create their own takes, like Bonnie’s 1,000 men stunt earlier this year,” Knight alleged. “It’s a tactic that drives conversation, polarises audiences and undeniably gets traffic.”

Annie ‘surprised’ by Bonnie’s comments

In the same interview, Annie shared that it was “disappointing” to see Blue “use her ban as a platform to criticise other creators”.

“I’ve worked with Bonnie several times and have run ideas by her in the past, so I was surprised to see her comments,” Annie said.

“In an industry where women are constantly pinned against one another, I’ve always believed in backing other creators, even when I don’t agree with particular wording around how they frame their stunts.”

Annie confirms ‘feud’

After speculation that the pair were still feuding, Annie confirmed this was true in a TikTok video last month.

In a four-minute clip, Annie said that she and Bonnie always had a “respectable” relationship. That said, things started to change when Annie noticed Bonnie saying she wanted Annie to be removed from the platform.

Annie claimed Bonnie wrote a 10-page document for OnlyFans with “all these creators that should be banned.” Annie said that the alleged move was “upsetting”, the “final straw”, and “crossing a line.”

‘She’s using my health issues against me’

During an interview with News.com.au, Annie opened up more about her fallout with Bonnie.

“I’d spoken to her just a week prior and everything was fine and then she got banned from OnlyFans and the next thing I know, she’s badmouthing me online, using my health issues against me and trying to get me banned as well,” she said.

“Her ship was going down and she tried to pull down as many people with her as possible. That’s something I would absolutely never do,” Annie continued. She said it felt like it was a “huge stab in the back”.

Annie insisted Bonnie’s cancelled “Petting Zoo” stunt was “horrifying” and opened the “floodgates for abuse”. She said it was a “line I wouldn’t even dream of crossing”.

In the same interview, she believed their “morals are completely different”.

‘I am supportive of other women’

On her podcast, Annie Knight: Unhinged, Annie declared she doesn’t align with Bonnie’s views.

“I disagree with cheating. I don’t believe that women belong in the kitchen or on their knees,” she said after Bonnie admitted to sleeping with partnered men.

“I am a ‘girls girl’, and I am supportive of other women. Being a woman is hard enough in a world where the odds are pitted against us. We don’t need other women trying to tear us down as well,” Annie continued.

