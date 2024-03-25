Bobby Brazier ‘wants to be a star singer on a global level’ following Ellie Leach ‘split’

Bobby Brazier is reportedly eyeing up a big career change following his reported split from Ellie Leach.

The actor, 20, plays Freddie Slater in EastEnders. But could Bobby be about to make a complete U-turn on his career?

Well, according to a report, Strictly 2023 Bobby apparently wants to be a “star singer” and reach a “global level”.

Actor Bobby reportedly wants to venture into singing (Credit: ITV)

Bobby Brazier to ‘launch’ singing career

A source has told OK!: “Bobby’s big love is singing, he wants to be a star singer on a global level, and some major music execs think he could do it.

“He wants to be the next Harry Styles, to really be taken seriously as a proper artist. Now the world’s his oyster, he may keep up the acting but singing really is his passion.”

ED! has contacted reps for Bobby for comment.

Bobby reportedly wants to be “the next Harry Styles” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Bobby Brazier and Ellie Leach

The reports come after it was claimed that Bobby had split from fellow Strictly star Ellie Leach – who won last year’s edition of the BBC dance show.

Bobby’s big love is singing, he wants to be a star singer on a global level.

The pair were rumoured to be dating, with reports previously claiming they went on secret dates and even snogged during the Strictly tour earlier this year.

However, a source recently said that Bobby and Ellie’s “blossomed love” has come to an end.

Ellie and Bobby have reportedly ended their alleged romance (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The insider told The Sun: “Love blossomed between them when they were in close quarters on the tour, but once that ended they both spent much less time together.

“That gave them space to think about the future, which is likely to take them in very different directions over the coming year or two.

“So they decided the best thing to do was quit while they were ahead and while they were still pals, because they both really cherish the friendship they have.”

